INDIANAPOLIS -- Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever's 2025 campaign got underway Saturday with an opening weekend showdown against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky -- the first of five matchups between the teams this season. No two teams will play more often this summer.

"Yeah, I mean, you guys love it, that's for sure," Clark joked to the media when asked about the rivalry prior to the game. But while she generally tried to downplay the storyline, which also features the individual aspect of her vs. Angel Reese, Clark did say she gets it.

"Rivalry is great for sport. I understand that," Clark said. "I grew up loving rivalries. I grew up in Iowa. Iowa-Iowa State, that's like a pro matchup in the state of Iowa. I understand that."

Clark also joked about still hating her rival high school from back home in Iowa, and said that growing up she was taught to hold her breath when driving by it. She's well aware of the importance of rivalries and how they help grow the sport.

"I think for the fans it's great, they love it," Clark said. "I mean, Chicago is the closest team to to us. We bus there usually, so I get it geographically."

Clark and the Fever, though, are trying not to get caught up in the hype. They have big goals this season, and each game against the Sky is just one of 44.

"More than anything as a player, you approach the game the same every single time, or you should," Clark said. "That's how you should approach every single game. You prepare the same way, you come ready to play, whether it's the team that's last in the league or the team that's first in the league. It doesn't matter.

"For our team and our group, we prepare the same way every single game."