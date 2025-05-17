Caitlin Clark's sophomore WNBA season is off to a strong start, as she recorded a triple-double in the Indiana Fever's 93-58 win over the Chicago Sky on Saturday. That was Clark's third career triple-double, tied with Candace Parker for third-most in league history.

Clark did a little bit of everything to help her team in the lopsided win, and she finished the day with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Her stat line also included four blocks and two steals.

The four blocks were also a career-high, but Clark did not make a big deal about any of her stats. Instead, she said she was focused on improving her game.

"The coaching staff has just challenged me to be a better defender in every single practice and just being better in that area," Clark said postgame. "I still feel like there is a lot of room for me to improve. I don't think any of those blocks are too obvious. You look at the stat sheet and it's like, 'Oh, wow, four!'"

Clark is only behind Alyssa Thomas (15) and Sabrina Ionescu (4) in career triple-doubles. Most impressively, It only took her 41 games to get there.

Last year, Clark became the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double, and she eventually did it twice. The first one was 19 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists in an 83-78 win over the New York Liberty on July 6. The second happened Sept. 4 with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 93-86 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Clark and the Fever will be back on the court Tuesday when they host the Atlanta Dream at 7 p.m. ET.