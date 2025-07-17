There was considerable hype for WNBA All-Star weekend this year, as the league's most talented players are scheduled to descend upon Indianapolis to join forces with the new face of the WNBA for the festivities. However, the league's most exciting player won't be in uniform for the celebration.

On Thursday, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark penned a message announcing she would not be participating in the All-Star events due to injury. However, Clark did say that she will be in attendance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the fun.

"I'm so excited for Indy to host WNBA All-Star this weekend. I want to thank the Indianapolis Host Committee and all of the people that have put endless work in over the past year to put this event together. I know this will be the best All-Star yet. "I am incredibly sad and disappointed to say I can't participate in the 3-Point Contest or the All-Star Game. I have to rest my body. I will still be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for all the action and I'm looking forward to helping Sandy coach our team to a win. "Can't wait to see you all out there!"

Clark was voted an All-Star captain for this weekend, but she will now be focused on helping her squad from the sideline.

The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year tweaked her groin late in the Fever's 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, and did not suit up for the Fever's 98-77 loss to the New York Liberty on Wednesday. This season for Clark has unfortunately been one defined by injury, which is something she's not used to, as Clark hadn't missed a game since high school prior to this year. Clark has been limited to 13 games in 2025 due to a quad strain and groin issues.

In those 13 games, Clark is averaging 16.5 points per contest while shooting 36.7% from the field and 27.9% from deep, to go along with 8.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.