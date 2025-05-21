Indiana Fever forward Sophie Cunningham has denied accusations that she was involved in an affair with a Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury CEO Josh Bartelstein. Cunningham released a statement on social media Wednesday that also called out the media for helping spread the rumor.

Here is Cunningham's statement in full:

"I am deeply saddened by the recent false accusations made against me by Gene Traylor, someone I do not know and have never met. Let me be clear: his statements are untrue and extremely hurtful. "I am here to compete, play basketball at the highest level and win for my team and my fans, while inspiring other women that they can do or be anything they ever dream of becoming. I hold myself to the highest integrity and my values are what guide me on and off the court. "To the media who reported on this, I have always spoken the truth and been transparent with any press inquiry. In this instance it feels irresponsible that I was never asked for a comment about the accusation before several clickbait stories went to print. "I will not let untrue gossip take my focus away from what is most important to me, which is basketball, my supportive teams and my fans."

Gene Traylor, the Suns' director of safety, security and risk management, filed a lawsuit earlier this month accusing the organization of racial discrimination and harassment, as well as retaliation for a presentation he made to management, according to ESPN.

Buried in the lawsuit was a claim from Traylor that another Suns employee was spreading rumors around the organization related to the nature of the relationship between Cunningham and Bartelstein, who became CEO of the Suns and Mercury in 2023 after the franchises were bought by Mat Isbhia.

The Suns issued a statement to Front Office Sports Wednesday that also denied the claims:

"The recent reports concerning Josh Bartelstein and Sophie Cunningham are entirely false and morally reprehensible," the team's statement read. "Let's absolutely be clear about the origins of these claims."

Cunningham was selected by the Mercury in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft and spent the first six seasons of her career with the franchise. In February, she was traded to the Indiana Fever in what eventually became a 10-team mega trade.

Due to an ankle injury that occurred during a preseason game against the Atlanta Dream, Cunningham is yet to make her debut with the Fever. The team has not given a specific timeline for her return, but while Fever coach Stephanie White said they would be "cautious," Cunningham is not expected to face an extended absence.

"I think the biggest thing is perspective, right? We don't want to do anything that will set her back, that will hinder her progress," White said earlier this month. "I think we have six games in the first 14 days. So we'll be cautious."