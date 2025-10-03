Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham delivered a blistering critique of the WNBA and its leadership during her exit interview Thursday. Her comments follow a searing statement from Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier earlier this week, in which the five-time WNBA All-Star criticized league management over officiating, player pay and what she described as commissioner Cathy Engelbert's lack of engagement with the players.

"I'm just tired of our league," Cunningham said. "They need to step up and be better. Our leadership from top to bottom needs to be held accountable. I think there are a lot of people in position of powers in the WNBA who, they might be really great business people, but they don't know s--- about basketball. And that's gotta change."

Collier's earlier statements, which included details of private conversations with Engelbert about player earnings, have intensified a discussion over accountability and the growing disconnect between the league office and its players. The remarks also come amid tense negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement between the WNBPA and the WNBA, a process that has largely unfolded behind closed doors.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert is under fire, but the NBA is the real power worth challenging Lindsay Gibbs

Cunningham's comments add fuel to the debate, echoing concerns that many players have voiced privately for months. She took a pointed shot at Engelbert as well.

"I think it's pretty shameful that she always makes it about her, Cathy, when it should have nothing to do with her," Cunningham said.

Collier had revealed that Engelbert told her superstar Caitlin Clark "should be grateful she makes $60 million off the court because without the platform the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't make anything."

Clark, speaking during her own exit interview Thursday, acknowledged Collier's points and emphasized the importance of leadership that prioritizes players.

"This is straight up the most important moment in this league's history," Clark said. "This league's been around for 25-plus years, and this is a moment we have to capitalize on. So that's honestly what I would say. I think [Collier] said it all with what she said and the points she made."

The critiques have sparked wider discussions about the need for more transparency, accountability and meaningful dialogue in the lead-up to the expiration of the current collective bargaining agreement at the end of October. For many players, the concern isn't just about money or contracts -- it's about respect, representation and having leadership that genuinely understands the game. The remarks from some of the WNBA's top stars show they are willing to speak out publicly for change, putting potential pressure on the league as negotiations continue.