The Indiana Fever picked up another crucial victory on Friday thanks to Odyssey Sims' game-winner with 13 seconds remaining, which lifted them over the Los Angeles Sparks, 76-75. Despite the result going their way, the Fever's season-long battle with the officials continued.

Most notably, veteran guard Sydney Colson, who is out for the season with a torn ACL, took to social media to defend her All-Star teammate, Kelsey Mitchell.

"At a certain point in the league's existence, ima need for Kelsey Mitchell to get the same whistle as other stars," Colson wrote. "The way she gets assaulted is insane actually & I've considered roping my sister in to have her office pursue charges."

Caitlin Clark was quick to respond: "Careful you're gonna get fined!"

Colson's post was partly tongue-in-cheek, but it emphasized the frustration the Fever have felt with officials all season long.

Back in May, just weeks into the season, Fever coach Stephanie White was fined after comments she made about the officiating in her team's narrow defeat to the New York Liberty. A month later, White went on a lengthy post-game rant following a highly physical win over the Connecticut Sun.

"Every year, when we have our league meetings in the fall and in the spring, we say the same thing over and over and over, and nothing has changed," White said. "Look, [the officials'] job is hard. [The players'] job is hard. The game has changed so much. Players are faster, they're bigger, they're better, they're stronger, they're as good as they've ever been, they're as athletic as they've ever been. The game is fast now. Things are happening quickly. Everybody's getting better, except the officials. So we gotta find a way to remedy it. You've heard every coach talk about it, so I don't know what the answer is."

White also said that the physicality allowed against Caitlin Clark was a "factor" in her superstar's injury problems this season and ripped the refs again earlier this month by claiming that All-Star center Aliyah Boston is the league's "worst officiated post player."

Sophie Cunningham, also now out for the season due to a torn MCL, has earned multiple fines herself, both prior to and after her injury. The first was issued in July when she was dinged for a TikTok video. The others have been in response to comments she's made on her podcast, "Show Me Something."

Most notably, Cunningham questioned the whistles that No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers got after the Fever's one-point loss to the Dallas Wings earlier this month.

"I love Paige to death," Cunningham said. "Do not get me wrong. I think she's a helluva player and would love to play with her one day. But those refs were giving her every freakin' whistle last night. Like, you literally couldn't touch her. That shit is so annoying to me. And if you're gonna do that, then give it to our guards. I just hate the inconsistency.

"We know she's a good rookie, and she's gonna get some whistles. But like, to get the treatment she got last night was crazy. Crazy. She's gonna be one of those players, she's already gonna be a GOAT, she's gonna be a Hall of Famer. Everyone knows it. She's a freakin' helluva player. But getting some of those whistles already? Oh my. I couldn't."

The WNBA's level of officiating has long been a subject of criticism, but it has reached a fever pitch this season, coinciding with the league's continued growth in popularity. While players and coaches from numerous teams have raised their concerns, no team has been as loud about the issue as the Fever.