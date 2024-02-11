Team USA had absolutely no trouble Sunday in the final game of its 2024 FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament, as the Americans crushed Senegal by a score of 101-39 to finish a perfect 3-0. Rhyne Howard, who made her senior national team debut in this event, went for 25 points to lead all scorers, while Napheesa Collier added 22. Those two outscored Senegal by themselves.
By virtue of winning the 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup, Team USA had already qualified for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, but still participated in the event in order to gain continuity and compete against high-qualify opposition.
They certainly got a test in their opener against Belgium, which they won in controversial fashion. Breanna Stewart saved the Americans from what would have been a historic defeat with a buzzer-beating tip-in. It should not have counted, though, as Kelsey Plum stepped out of bounds seconds beforehand. The referees missed that call, and Team USA escaped.
Here's a look at Team USA's results:
- Feb. 8: Team USA 81, Belgium 79
- Feb. 9: Team USA 100, Nigeria 46
- Feb. 11: Team USA 101, Senegal 39
Here's a look at the 12 WNBA stars that represented Team USA in Belgium. It's important to note these are not necessarily the 12 players that will be on the Olympic roster.
|Player
|Position
|WNBA team
Ariel Atkins
Guard
Washington Mystics
Aliyah Boston
Center
Indiana Fever
Napheesa Collier
Forward
Minnesota Lynx
Kahleah Copper
Guard
Chicago Sky
Rhyne Howard
Guard
Atlanta Dream
Sabrina Ionescu
Guard
New York Liberty
Jewell Loyd
Guard
Seattle Storm
Kelsey Plum
Guard
Las Vegas Aces
Breanna Stewart
Forward
Free agent
Diana Taurasi
Guard
Phoenix Mercury
Alyssa Thomas
Forward
Connecticut Sun
Jackie Young
Guard
Las Vegas Aces
Seven of the players on the roster -- Atkins, Collier, Loyd, Plum, Stewart, Taurasi and Young -- have won an Olympic gold medal, while Copper, Ionescu and Thomas have all won a World Cup gold medal. Boston and Howard, the two youngest players on the squad, made the senior national team debuts in Antwerp.
Cheryl Reeve (Minnesota Lynx) was Team USA's head coach, while Curt Miller (Los Angeles Sparks) and Mike Thibault (Washington Mystics GM) served as her assistants.