Team USA had absolutely no trouble Sunday in the final game of its 2024 FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament, as the Americans crushed Senegal by a score of 101-39 to finish a perfect 3-0. Rhyne Howard, who made her senior national team debut in this event, went for 25 points to lead all scorers, while Napheesa Collier added 22. Those two outscored Senegal by themselves.

By virtue of winning the 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup, Team USA had already qualified for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, but still participated in the event in order to gain continuity and compete against high-qualify opposition.

They certainly got a test in their opener against Belgium, which they won in controversial fashion. Breanna Stewart saved the Americans from what would have been a historic defeat with a buzzer-beating tip-in. It should not have counted, though, as Kelsey Plum stepped out of bounds seconds beforehand. The referees missed that call, and Team USA escaped.

Here's a look at Team USA's results:

Feb. 8: Team USA 81, Belgium 79

Feb. 9: Team USA 100, Nigeria 46

Feb. 11: Team USA 101, Senegal 39

Here's a look at the 12 WNBA stars that represented Team USA in Belgium. It's important to note these are not necessarily the 12 players that will be on the Olympic roster.

Player Position WNBA team Ariel Atkins Guard Washington Mystics Aliyah Boston Center Indiana Fever Napheesa Collier Forward Minnesota Lynx Kahleah Copper Guard Chicago Sky Rhyne Howard Guard Atlanta Dream Sabrina Ionescu Guard New York Liberty Jewell Loyd Guard Seattle Storm Kelsey Plum Guard Las Vegas Aces Breanna Stewart Forward Free agent Diana Taurasi Guard Phoenix Mercury Alyssa Thomas Forward Connecticut Sun Jackie Young Guard Las Vegas Aces

Seven of the players on the roster -- Atkins, Collier, Loyd, Plum, Stewart, Taurasi and Young -- have won an Olympic gold medal, while Copper, Ionescu and Thomas have all won a World Cup gold medal. Boston and Howard, the two youngest players on the squad, made the senior national team debuts in Antwerp.

Cheryl Reeve (Minnesota Lynx) was Team USA's head coach, while Curt Miller (Los Angeles Sparks) and Mike Thibault (Washington Mystics GM) served as her assistants.