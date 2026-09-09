After a dramatic day in Berlin, the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup are set. China and Australia secured the final two spots on Wednesday with narrow victories over Puerto Rico and Italy, respectively. The quarterfinals will begin immediately on Thursday, with the semifinals set for Saturday and the final on Sunday.

Team USA is on the hunt for a fifth consecutive gold medal at the World Cup, which would tie the Soviet Union's record for the most consecutive golds -- the Soviets won five in a row from 1959-75 -- in the competition's history, dating back to 1953.

Ahead of the quarterfinals, which will begin with Team USA facing Hungary early on Thursday morning in the U.S., here's everything you need to know.

Women's World Cup schedule

All games Thursday, all times ET

USA vs. Hungary, 5:30 a.m. -- TNT | HBO Max

France vs. China, 8:30 a.m. -- truTV | HBO Max

Belgium vs. Germany, 11:45 a.m. -- truTV | HBO Max

Australia vs. Spain, 2:45 p.m. -- truTV | HBO Max

Women's World Cup bracket

On one side of the bracket, the winner of Team USA and Hungary will face the winner of Australia and Spain. On the other side, the winner of France and China will meet the winner of Belgium and Germany. Notably, this means that Team USA and France cannot meet until the final, which would potentially set up a rematch of the gold medal game from the 2024 Olympics in Paris, which Team USA won by a single point.

Team USA vs. Hungary prediction, preview: What to know about FIBA World Cup quarterfinals Jack Maloney

Women's World Cup odds

Here are the odds for each remaining country to win the World Cup, via FanDuel:

Country Odds 🇺🇸 United States -310 🇫🇷 France +480 🇧🇪 Belgium +1600 🇦🇺 Australia +2700 🇪🇸 Spain +3000 🇨🇳 China +5000 🇩🇪 Germany +5500 🇭🇺 Hungary +10000

Team USA remains the clear favorite, as it was heading into the tournament, though its odds to win gold have shrunk slightly from -380 to -310. On the flip side, France, the biggest threat to Team USA, has moved from +700 prior to the tournament to +480 thanks to its dominant showing in the group stage with three wins by an average of 42.3 points.

Player to watch from each team

🇺🇸 United States

You could choose just about anyone on the roster, but we'll go with Aliyah Boston for the matchup against Hungary. Boston is the Americans' lone true center and will be called upon to deal with Hungary's size in the frontcourt. While Boston is averaging just 5.3 points in the tournament, she has done yeoman's work in the paint and will need to again on Thursday.

Team USA vs. Hungary prediction, preview: What to know about FIBA World Cup quarterfinals Jack Maloney

🇫🇷 France

Gabby Williams led France to a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics, a silver medal at EuroBasket Women 2021 and a silver medal at the 2024 Olympics. If she keeps playing like she has in the group stage, perhaps this will be the year she finally brings France a gold. At 18.7 points per game, Williams is leading all players in scoring at the tournament.

🇧🇪 Belgium

Aside from the United States and France, no country has had more success on the international stage in recent years than Belgium. The Black Cats are coming off a gold medal at EuroBasket Women 2025, and are a perfect 3-0 in Berlin thanks to Emma Meesseman, their long-time cornerstone. Meesseman, who took this season off from the WNBA, is averaging 18.3 points, eight rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 blocks in Berlin. She's in the top 10 in all four categories.

🇦🇺 Australia

Australia has dealt with significant injury issues in the last few weeks. Sami Whitcomb was ruled out of the tournament before it started, while both Alanna Smith and Ezi Magbegor have gone down in Berlin. Smith is out for the tournament, while Magbegor's status is unclear after she left the win over Italy in the first quarter and did not return. Without their three veteran leaders, the Opals will turn to Isobel Borlase, who poured in 30 points off the bench against Italy for the highest scoring game in the tournament.

🇪🇸 Spain

Spain's new generation has been on full display in Berlin, and no one has shone brighter than Iyana Martín, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft. While she remained in Europe this season, her play over the past week has made it clear why the Portland Fire see her as a big part of their future. The 20-year-old is averaging 17.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, three assists and 1.7 steals per game, and leads Spain in both scoring and assists.

🇨🇳 China

Late in China's thrilling win over Puerto Rico in the quarterfinal qualification game, Han Xu drained a step-back 3-pointer to give the Chinese the lead for good. She finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds for her fourth double-double in as many games in Berlin. One of four players averaging a double-double at the tournament, the New York Liberty forward is putting up 18.3 points and 11.3 rebounds.

🇩🇪 Germany

The host country reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time ever with a big win over South Korea on Tuesday despite getting just eight points on 1 of 6 shooting from star forward Leonie Fiebich. While Fiebich is leading the team in both rebounding (8.8 per game) and assists (4.5), she's scoring just 8.3 points on 25% shooting. If Germany wants to continue this magical run with an upset win over Belgium, it will need a big scoring night from Fiebich.

🇭🇺 Hungary

Everything for Hungary runs through its frontcourt stars, Dorka Juhász and Virag Takacs-Kiss. They're posting very similar numbers in Berlin, so we'll cheat a bit and highlight both. Juhász is averaging a double-double at 15.3 points and 11 rebounds per game, while Takacs-Kiss is at 14 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. Together, they've scored 117 of Hungary's 290 points (40.3%).