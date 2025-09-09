Just three days remain in the 2025 WNBA regular season, and there's still plenty at stake. One playoff spot remains up for grabs, and only two teams -- last season's finalists, the Minnesota Lynx (No. 1) and New York Liberty (No. 5) -- are locked into a seed.

Due to the league's uneven numbers of teams, there will be a staggered ending with five big games on Tuesday, one game on Wednesday and four games on Thursday. As the action comes to a close, here's a look at the four biggest questions still to be answered:

Can the Lynx set the single-season wins record?

After losing in the Finals in a heartbreaking fashion last season, the Lynx have been on a mission this summer. They jumped out to a 9-0 start and have held at least a share of first place for all but a few days. They were 17-2 and 28-5 at various points, and became the first team to clinch a playoff spot way back on Aug. 12.

On Aug. 30, the Lynx clinched the No. 1 overall seed and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs and set a franchise record for wins in a season with a victory over the Connecticut Sun.

Even after all of their accomplishments, the 33-9 Lynx still have one major milestone to play for in the final days of the season. If they are victorious in their final two games, they will set the WNBA's all-time single-season wins record, surpassing the 2023 Las Vegas Aces' mark of 34 wins.

The Lynx have the benefit of the league's new 44-game season, while the 2023 Aces only played 40 games, but becoming the first WNBA team ever to reach 35 wins would still be an incredible achievement for Cheryl Reeve's bunch.

Here are the Lynx's final two games:

Tuesday: at Fever, 7:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Thursday: vs. Valkyries, 8 p.m. ET -- League Pass

Most wins in a season in WNBA history

Team Season Wins Season Length Aces 2023 34 40 games Lynx 2025 33 44 games Liberty 2024 32 40 games Liberty 2023 32 40 games Lynx 2024 30 40 games Dream 2025 29 44 games Mercury 2014 29 34 games

Who will claim the final playoff spot?

Given the WNBA's playoff format, where the top eight teams (out of 13) make the playoffs, regardless of conference affiliation, the battle for the final spots often comes down to the final days. That is once again the case this season, with one playoff spot still up for grabs.

The Seattle Storm and Los Angeles Sparks, who have played a series of incredible games over the last month, are the only two teams that do not know their fate. One will make the playoffs and one will head to the lottery. Here's where they stand entering Tuesday:

8. Seattle Storm (22-21)

9. Los Angeles Sparks (20-22) -- 1½ games back

The Storm have the clear upper hand based not only on the gap in the standings but also on the teams' respective remaining schedules. The only way for the Sparks to get in is to win both of their final two games and hope the Storm lose their last game. In that scenario, both teams would end with identical 22-22 records, and the Sparks would earn the No. 8 seed via the season tiebreaker, which they've won, 3-1.

The Storm will host the Valkyries in their final game on Tuesday, and it's certainly possible they could lose, considering their recent form and the trouble that the expansion club has given them this season (the Valkyries are 3-1 against the Storm). Unfortunately for the Sparks, they still have to play the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday and the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday, and it's hard to see them beating two top-four teams in a row.

Can the Aces claim the No. 2 seed?

On Aug. 2, the Aces were embarrassed at home by the league-leading Minnesota Lynx. Their 53-point defeat that day was the second-largest in league history, and dropped them to eighth place in the standings at 14-14 -- just half a game above the ninth-place Washington Mystics for the final playoff spot.

After that result, it seemed the Aces' six-year run of title contention was over, and their bigger concern would be simply holding on to a playoff spot. Instead, the loss sparked one of the most impressive mid-season turnarounds the WNBA has ever seen.

The Aces haven't lost since then, and their 14-game winning streak -- the longest in franchise history and tied for the fourth-longest in league history -- has propelled them into third place, just half a game behind the Atlanta Dream.

The Aces have a game in hand and own the tiebreaker against the Dream, which means that they control their own destiny for the No. 2 seed. If they win out, they will be the No. 2 seed no matter what. Here's a look at the Aces' final two games, both of which are very winnable:

Tuesday: home vs. Chicago Sky, 10 p.m. ET -- League Pass

Thursday: at Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m. ET -- NBA TV

Who will win MVP?

The Lynx's 53-point win over the Aces on Aug. 2 was the most consequential game of the season. Not only did the result spur the Aces' incredible turnaround, but Napheesa Collier's ankle injury in the third quarter (while her team was leading by 43) altered the course of the MVP race.

Collier was the runaway favorite to win her first MVP award heading into that game, but with less than a minute to play in the third quarter, she stepped on Alanna Smith's foot on a fastbreak and severely rolled her right ankle. She had to be helped off the floor and did not return until Aug. 24, missing seven games in the process.

Earlier in the season, Collier missed a game with a knee issue and two with a back injury. She's already been ruled out for the Lynx's game Tuesday against the Indiana Fever due to rest, at which point she'll have missed 11 games. Even if she suits up in the Lynx's finale, she'll have been sidelined for 25% of the season. No one in WNBA history has missed that many games or that large of a percentage of the season and won MVP.

To make matters worse for Collier, A'ja Wilson almost immediately embarked on one of the best individual stretches of her career, which has continued even after Collier returned. Alyssa Thomas has also put up historic numbers in recent weeks and set both the single-season triple-double record and single-season assist record.

Wilson is averaging 27.4 points, 12 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.1 blocks on 52.9% shooting during this 14-game winning streak and has overtaken Collier in both the scoring title race (23.8 points per game for Wilson for the season, compared to 23 points for Collier) and the MVP odds. Wilson is now -340, while Collier has dropped to +250, per Caesars.

At this point, it seems as though Wilson will earn the honor for a record fourth time.