Geno Auriemma says fouls on Caitlin Clark are 'not a referendum on America' and condemns 'delusional' fans

UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma chimed in on the Caitlin Clark foul debate and talked about the "shitstorm" of unrealistic expectations set by some WNBA fans in a recent episode of the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch's podcast.

Since Clark entered the league, there has been a debate about whether or not she is being targeted by other WNBA players. The conversation heated up again after a recent incident with Alyssa Thomas, which resulted in the Phoenix Mercury player receiving death threats -- something Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White and Clark herself condemned.

While Auriemma doesn't doubt there is personal animosity around the league and "there are players in that league that would love to kick [Clark's] ass every minute of every day," he said fouls are a normal part of the game, especially for top draft picks.

"But because the bandwagon and the fandom became so obsessed with the whole thing, it turned into a cause," he said. "She became the reason why white players get beat up in the WNBA and she became the reason why Black players don't get the endorsements and don't get the adulation that white players get.

"So instead of it becoming Caitlin Clark gets fouled hard - no shit, every first round draft pick gets fouled hard. Not every foul is a good foul. Not every foul's a bad foul. But there are fouls that are flagrant. But that's all they are. They are not a referendum on America, which is what the whole goddamn thing has become. A foul is a foul, right?"

Aueriemma said the situation has not been this bad with his former player Paige Bueckers, who was last year's No. 1 pick. However, he made it clear he doesn't think the drama surrounding Clark is the former Iowa star's fault.

Clark broke the NCAA's all-time scoring record during her time with the Hawkeyes and helped the program reach the NCAA Tournament championship game twice -- although she wasn't able to win a title. She was already a superstar before joining the WNBA as the No. 1 pick in 2024 and earning the Rookie of the Year award.

With such a bright spotlight and fans who are very passionate about her, Auriemma said Clark was set up for failure. Although she did bring more attention to the league, he said the expectations regarding how much she would change the WNBA on the court were unrealistic.

"So it's that whole shitstorm of, 'This is Jesus coming down to save the WNBA,'" he said. "Now I hope people listening can differentiate here. She never stood up and said, 'I'm Jesus and I'm coming.' This was not something created by her. It was created about her by all the people in America who are delusional that think one player who's not Wemby is going to come in and transform the league.

"Now maybe there was a transformation in terms of how much attention was being paid, yes. How much the league is valued? Yes. But it's not like when Tiger came on the PGA Tour. He changed the PGA Tour forever. Why? Well, there was so much money that came to the PGA Tour, but in addition, he won every tournament.

"That's the big difference. And I knew this was gonna happen and unfortunately, that's where we are. I wish we weren't and I hope it goes away faster than anybody can imagine."

Although Auriemma has never coached in the WNBA, he's had 45 former UConn players make it to the league. This incudes the last two No. 1 overall picks Bueckers and Azzi Fudd with the Dallas Wings, and the 2016 top pick Breanna Stewart with the New York Liberty. Their teams will face each other on Tuesday with Auriemma on the call for the ESPN broadcast at 8 p.m. ET.