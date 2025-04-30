Washington Mystics rookie Georgia Amoore, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, suffered an ACL injury during practice on Tuesday at the team's training camp. She will be out indefinitely while the team explores treatment and rehabilitation options, the team announced Wednesday.

It's important to reiterate that the Mystics' official announcement did not classify the injury as a torn ACL. Regardless, Amoore is likely heading for an extended spell on the sidelines, which is a major blow for her and the Mystics.

Amoore, who hails from Australia, spent the first four years of her collegiate career at Virginia Tech, where she helped lead the Hokies to the only Final Four in program history in 2023. She later transferred to Kentucky for her fifth and final season, and helped the Wildcats reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where they were eliminated in heartbreaking fashion when her potential game-winner at the buzzer would not go down.

A two-time All-American, Amoore averaged 19.6 points and 6.9 assists per game last season, the latter of which was good for third in the country. Despite concerns about her size -- Amoore stands just 5-foot-6 -- her quickness, ability to create her own shot off the dribble and high-level playmaking skills made her a clear first-round talent.

Amoore joined the Mystics as part of their major rookie class, which also includes the Nos. 3 and 4 overall picks, respectively, Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen. Given the team's current depth chart, Amoore had a chance to earn the starting point guard spot this season and would have gotten plenty of reps alongside her fellow rookies.

"For as long as people have called me too short, I've been working on how to counteract that," Amoore said on draft night. "It's not a shock to me. I know that I have to work in different ways, use my brain a little bit more.

"With my competitive background, I think I have a little bit of dog in me that's going to keep me fighting."

That same spirit will help her as she begins a lengthy rehab process right at the start of her professional career.