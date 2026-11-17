The Chicago Sky were the only team watching the 2027 WNBA Draft Lottery on Sunday that was hoping for bad luck. The Sky went 16-28 last season and haven't made the playoffs since 2023, but owe the Washington Mystics a 2027 first-round pick swap to complete a 2025 trade.

The Mystics made the playoffs last season, so the pick was gone no matter what, but the higher it landed in the lottery, the worse the trade would look for the Sky. In the end, it came up at No. 3, right where it was projected based on the odds. Washington, which already has one of the brightest futures in the league, is now guaranteed to add one of JuJu Watkins, Hannah Hidalgo or Madison Booker. Chicago, which has one of the bleakest futures, will get Washington's No. 11 pick.

So it has gone for the Sky since general manager Jeff Pagliocca's arrival. Since he was hired on Halloween in 2023, he has wheeled and dealed to little success for Chicago, while simultaneously setting up three other teams -- the Atlanta Dream, Washington Mystics and Minnesota Lynx -- with young franchise players. Angel Reese, Sonia Citron and Olivia Miles have all either been drafted by the Sky or with picks the Sky originally owned since Pagliocca took charge; none of them play in Chicago.

Now, it looks like the Mystics will add one of Hidalgo or Booker, and that's not even the end of the misery, because Washington also owns the Sky's 2028 first-round pick outright.

Here's a list of notable players and picks that have been traded away during Pagliocca's three-year tenure:

Kahleah Copper

Julie Allemand

Rebekah Gardner

Marina Mabrey

Dana Evans

Sonia Citron (No. 3 pick in 2025)

Angel Reese



Ariel Atkins

Olivia Miles (No. 2 pick in 2026)

Frieda Bühner (No. 17 pick in 2026)

No. 3 pick in 2027

2028 first-round pick

Of course, some of these players asked out due to issues that pre-dated Pagliocca, but an absurd amount of talent has left Chicago (or never arrived) over the last three years.



Following Sunday's draft lottery, let's take a look back at Pagliocca's first three years in Chicago to see how things have gone so wrong for the Sky, but so right for the teams that have traded with them.

2024

Trades Kahleah Copper to Phoenix

Pagliocca's first big move was trading 2021 Finals MVP Kahleah Copper and the rights to Morgan Bertsch to the Mercury for Brianna Turner, Michaela Onyenwere, the No. 3 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Phoenix's 2026 first-round pick and some second-round picks. Copper would go on to help the Mercury reach the Finals in 2025. However, Copper wanted to leave Chicago and Pagliocca got a great return. This deal was a positive start to his tenure.

Trades Julie Allemand to Los Angeles

A few weeks after moving Copper, Pagliocca traded veteran point guard Julie Allemand to the Sparks for the No. 8 pick in the 2024 draft and the rights to Li Yueru. Allemand had only played two seasons in the WNBA to that point, had sat out in 2023 and ended up sitting out in 2024 as well. Again, another nice deal to acquire a top-10 pick.

Trades Rebekah Gardner to New York

A month later, Pagliocca traded Rebekah Gardner to the New York Liberty in exchange for two second-round picks. Gardner had missed most of the 2023 season with a broken foot and has never been the same player she was pre-injury. Another solid move.

Trades for No. 7 pick

Just before the 2024 WNBA Draft, Pagliocca acquired the No. 7 pick and Sika Koné from the Minnesota Lynx in exchange for the No. 8 pick, the rights to Nikolina Milić, a 2026 first-round pick swap and a second-round pick. This is where the wheels started to fall off. Giving up a future first-round swap at the beginning of a rebuild was unnecessarily risky and would come back to haunt them.

Drafts Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese

In the 2024 WNBA Draft, Pagliocca selected Kamilla Cardoso (No. 3) and Angel Reese (No. 7). Immediately, there were major questions about drafting two bigs who could not space the floor just as the league was moving toward a more perimeter-oriented game.

The Sky's interest in Reese was an open secret ahead of the draft, which made their decision to draft Cardoso at No. 3 even more confusing. In a vacuum, Cardoso was a very reasonable pick at No. 3, but if they were confident in getting Reese at No. 7, why not draft Rickea Jackson -- the best wing in the class -- at No. 3? (Ironically, Jackson is now on the team.)

Pagliocca's belief in Reese was well-founded, and she became the steal of that draft. Cardoso, on the other hand, has never developed the way anyone hoped. While she's put up solid numbers throughout her career, she has not impacted winning. Let's take a look at the on/off data from Cardoso and Reese's two seasons together in Chicago.

Lineup Minutes Net Rating Cardoso and Reese 1,168 -5.1 Reese only 884 -3.7 Cardoso only 803 -19.4

Trades Marina Mabrey to Connecticut

Ahead of the 2024 trade deadline, Pagliocca tarded Marina Mabrey and a second-round pick to the Connecticut Sun in exchange for Rachel Banham, Moriah Jefferson, the Sun's 2025 first-round pick and a 2026 first-round pick swap. Mabrey requested a trade, and getting a first-round pick and a pick swap for someone who, to that point, had never made an All-Star appearance, was a nice bit of business, especially given the lack of leverage.

2025

Trades with Connecticut for Rebecca Allen

Pagliocca's first move of the 2025 offseason was to trade Lindsay Allen and Milić to the Sun for Rebecca Allen. This was a smart deal that just didn't pan out. Lindsay Allen and Milić have done nothing since then, and it wasn't Pagliocca's fault that Rebecca Allen had one of the worst 3-point shooting seasons of her career in 2025.

Trades Dana Evans to Las Vegas

Dana Evans, who was part of the 2021 championship team, was a restricted free agent in 2025 and made it clear she wanted a bigger role. In a sign-and-trade deal, Pagliocca traded Evans to the Aces for two second-round picks in the 2025 draft, which later became Maddy Westbeld and Aicha Coulibaly. Westbeld is no longer with the Sky, but Coulibaly had some promising moments as a rookie in 2026. Getting two swings in the draft for a player who wanted to leave in free agency was decent business.

Trades No. 3 pick to Washington

The Sky went 13-27 in 2024 and received the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, which put them in a tricky spot. At the time, Paige Bueckers and Olivia Miles (who ended up staying in school) were expected to go 1-2 in that draft, which meant the Sky were going to have to reach to get the guard they really needed at No. 3, take a big, even though they had just drafted Cardoso and Reese, or trade the pick.

Pagliocca chose the latter and decided to make a win-now move. In late February, he sent the No. 3 pick, a 2027 first-round pick swap and a 2027 second-round pick to the Mystics in exchange for Ariel Atkins.

Atkins was a two-time All-Star and five-time All-Defensive honoree who had won a title with the Mystics in 2019 and gold medals with Team USA at the 2020 Olympics and 2022 World Cup. While everyone expected that Atkins would make the Sky better, the deal was widely criticized at the time as a short-sighted overpay -- especially when the Sky were so far away from making any serious noise in the playoffs and Atkins was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

The Mystics ended up taking Sonia Citron at No. 3, who exceeded all expectations and is now one of the best young players in the league. She's been an All-Star in each of her first two seasons, won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2026 World Cup and was named to the All-Defensive Team last season.

Atkins was solid in what wound up being her lone season in Chicago: 13.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals, but she did not move the needle. In fact, the Sky were actually worse in 2025 than they were in 2024. They finished in a tie for last place at 10-34, which at the time set the single-season losses record.

Giving up Citron for one season of Atkins would have been a disaster on its own, but now it's Citron and the No. 3 pick in the 2027 draft. Just a total disaster. This will go down as one of the worst deals in WNBA history.

Trades for No. 11 pick

Just before the 2025 WNBA Draft, Pagliocca swung a deal with the Lynx to acquire the No. 11 pick in exchange for extinguishing the 2026 first-round pick swap between the two teams. As a result, the Lynx got the Sky's 2026 first-round pick outright.

The Lynx were coming off a Finals appearance and were one of the favorites heading into the 2025 season, while the Sky were coming off a 10-win campaign. The pick swap was almost certainly going to convey in 2026 (and it did), so Pagliocca took the No. 11 pick in 2025 rather than what would have been the No. 15 pick in 2026. Decent value bet that ultimately didn't work out.

Drafts Ajša Sivka and Hailey Van Lith

The Sky had the Nos. 10 and 11 picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft via Connecticut and Minnesota. At No. 10, Pagliocca selected Ajša Sivka and at No. 11 he took Hailey Van Lith.

Sivka stayed in Europe in 2025 and eventually chose to go the college route. She is now a freshman at Kentucky, where she's off to a stellar start. The Sky retain her rights, and this may wind up being a great pick in the long run. Van Lith barely played during her rookie season and was waived during training camp in 2026.

Giving up Citron, then getting nothing (at least so far) from your other two first-round picks in that class was a major setback for the Sky. The Van Lith pick, in particular, was a major error, especially after trading with the Lynx to cancel the 2026 swap rights and take the No. 11 pick.

2026

Buys protection from the double expansion draft

Ahead of the 2026 season, the league held a double expansion draft for the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo. The current teams were allowed to protect five players from selection. Pagliocca opted to ensure that neither the Fire nor the Tempo selected any Sky players by buying protection.

He traded the No. 17 overall pick to the Fire for the No. 21 overall pick and a promise not to select any Sky players. He also traded the No. 26 overall pick to the Tempo for a promise not to select any Sky players.

The Fire selected Frieda Bühner at No. 17, who had a promising rookie season. The Sky took Latasha Lattimore at No. 21; she did not make their roster. The Tempo took Shaffron Shiels at No. 26; she remained overseas last season.

Were these deals the end of the world? No, but they were further examples of poor asset management. The 2025 Sky didn't have more than five players worth protecting, and dropping out of the top-20 and giving up another second-round pick in the process cost them a chance at Bühner, Charlisse Leger-Walker and Cassandre Prosper, all of whom were contributing players as rookies last season.

Trades Angel Reese to Atlanta

The relationship between Reese and the Sky deteriorated quickly toward the end of the 2025 season. Reese gave a controversial interview to the Chicago Tribune in which she criticized the front office, coaching staff and her teammates, and insinuated that she would not re-sign after her rookie contract was up if the team's fortunes didn't change.

Reese later apologized to her teammates and the organization, both publicly and privately, and the team suspended her for the first half of a game against the Aces -- a strange decision that only inflamed the situation. While Reese said in Dec. 2025 that she planned to return to the Sky, a split always seemed possible.

Sure enough, Pagliocca traded her to the Atlanta Dream for first-round picks in 2027 and 2028 as soon as the league was open for business last offseason. While ESPN reported that Reese did not demand a trade, she did work with the organization on trade talks to find her a new team.

The trade was immediately regarded as a disaster for the Sky that only got worse as the season went along. Reese won Defensive Player of the Year, made the All-WNBA Second Team and All-Defensive First Team, and led the Dream to the Finals, while the Sky went 16-28 and missed the playoffs again. Meanwhile, the Sky had to give up the No. 2 overall pick in the draft to the Lynx, which closed the book on the trade that brought Reese to Chicago in the first place. The Lynx drafted Miles, who was named the unanimous Rookie of the Year.

Trades 2028 first to Washington

Amid a frenzy of moves last offseason, Pagliocca traded the Sky's 2028 first-round pick to the Mystics for Jacy Sheldon. While it was one thing to have interest in the former No. 5 overall pick as a reclamation project, giving up a 2028 first-round pick for her was baffling in the moment and could get exponentially worse.

Sheldon averaged 6.4 points and 1.8 assists, and shot a career-worst 30% from 3-point range as the Sky finished 10 games out of the playoffs. Her poor play was part of the reason the Sky wound up in the lottery again and had to give the Mystics the No. 3 pick. Which, in turn, will make it more likely that the Sky miss the playoffs again next season and have to give the Mystics another lottery pick in 2028.

Pagliocca can argue that he was put in a bad spot or had some bad luck on some of his previous trades. Not so on this one. This trade never made sense, and could result in the Sky giving up lottery picks in four consecutive drafts. It's particularly confusing how Pagliocca was swindled by the Mystics again before the 2025 deal was even complete.

Trades Atkins to Los Angeles

Speaking of the 2025 deal with the Mystics, Pagliocca's third trade last offseason was flipping Atkins to the Sparks for Rickea Jackson -- the No. 4 pick in the 2024 draft, whom he should have selected at the time at No. 3 instead of Cardoso.

Pagliocca rightfully received praise for finding a way to flip Atkins for a young player with All-Star potential and salvaging some value from the 2025 Mystics trade. Jackson was excellent to start last season, and helped the Sky get off to a 3-1 start before tearing her ACL. She missed the remainder of 2026, and it's unclear when she'll be available in 2027.

Jackson's injury was a short- and long-term disaster. Her absence played a big role in the Sky missing the playoffs, which meant giving up the No. 3 pick. And it's unclear when she'll be back on the court again, or if she'll get back to her pre-injury level. If she's not available and at her best for most of the 2027 season, there's a good chance the Sky have to give up another lottery pick to the Mystics in 2028.

Drafts Gabriela Jaquez ahead of Kiki Rice

While the Sky had to give up the No. 2 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft to the Lynx, they did still have a lottery selection via the Sun, which checked in at No. 5. In a major shock, Pagliocca selected Gabriela Jaquez ahead of former UCLA teammate Kiki Rice and Flau'jae Johnson.

Rice was always a much better pro prospect than Jaquez, and the Sky needed a point guard for the future. While Jaquez got off to a great start as a rookie, she soon faded and was out of the rotation for a stretch late in the season. There's still a good chance she's a solid player, but Rice, who made the All-Rookie Team despite playing just 28 games due to a severe ankle sprain, looks like a future All-Star.

What's next?

Turnarounds are always possible in the WNBA, but the future is murky for the Sky.

The collection of players that have been traded away from the Sky in the past three years have combined for seven All-Star appearances, two All-WNBA appearances, two All-Defensive appearances, one Defensive Player of the Year and one Rookie of the Year award, three Finals appearances and one championship since leaving Chicago.

Those accolades are going to keep rising because Reese, Miles and Citron, in particular, are three of the best young players in the league. And if the No. 3 pick in 2027 and the 2028 first-round pick are even close to that trio's level, the Sky's misery will only get worse.