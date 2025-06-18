The Indiana Fever will represent the Eastern Conference in the 2025 Commissioner's Cup championship, and they owe a huge debt of gratitude to the New York Liberty for helping them reach that point for the first time in franchise history. Caitlin Clark and Co. will face the Minnesota Lynx on July 1.

The Lynx, who will host the game, are the defending Commissioner's Cup champions. They clinched the top spot in the Western Conference with a big win over the Las Vegas Aces.

Entering Tuesday, the final day of Commissioner's Cup group stage play, three teams had a chance to earn the top spot in the East -- the Atlanta Dream, Fever and Liberty -- and the scenarios were clear.

If the Dream beat the Liberty, they would be in.

If the Liberty beat the Dream, and the Fever lost to the Sun, the Liberty would be in.

If the Liberty beat the Dream, and the Fever beat the Sun, the Fever would be in.

The Fever easily took care of business against the lowly Sun. They never trailed, and cruised to an 88-71 win thanks to 20 points and six assists from Caitlin Clark, who continued her strong return from a quad injury that sidelined her for three weeks.

It didn't seem as though there would be much drama in Brooklyn, either. The Dream jumped in front in the middle of the second quarter, and extended their lead to 17 late in the third. They were controlling the game on both ends of the floor, and seemed to be en route to their first ever Commissioner's Cup championship.

Sabrina Ionescu refused to quit, however, and scored nine points in a matter of minutes to lead a Liberty run that cut the deficit to single digits heading into the fourth quarter. Ionescu continued to lead the charge in the fourth quarter, and the Liberty turned up their defensive intensity to hold the Dream to just 13 points in the final frame. Breanna Stewart then hit a driving layup to put the Liberty ahead for good with less than two minutes to play, and Ionescu iced the game at the free throw line.

Ionescu finished with 34 points, five rebounds, seven assists and three steals in her best outing of 2025, and the Liberty completed a 17-point comeback, which was tied for the second-biggest turnaround by any team this season.

The ironic aspect of the Liberty's incredible comeback earning the Fever a spot in the Commissioner's Cup championship is that New York would have been in the title game for a third consecutive season if they had not blown a double-digit lead to Indiana over the weekend.

The Fever finished 4-1 in their Commissioner's Cup games, as did the Liberty. Indiana won the tiebreaker between the two teams due to head-to-head record. The Lynx, meanwhile, went 5-1 in Commissioner's Cup games, which was the outright best record in the West.

What is the Commissioner's Cup?

The Commissioner's Cup is the WNBA's in-season competition, which is now in its fifth season. Under a revamped format, each team played every other team in their conference once during the initial Cup games, which took place from June 1-17. Each Eastern Conference team played five games, while each Western Conference team played six games due to the addition of the expansion Valkyries.

The team in each conference with the best record in the Cup games advanced to the Commissioner's Cup championship on July 1 which will be hosted by the Lynx because they were the team with the best overall winning percentage in the Cup games. Once again, there will be a $500,000 prize pool on the line in the championship game.

