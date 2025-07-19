Star power will be at an all-time high at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, which will tip off Saturday, July 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark will miss the festivities due to a groin injury, but with so much talent taking center stage, there are plenty of options for anyone looking how to bet on the WNBA All-Star Game 2025. If you are interested in WNBA betting and looking into where to bet on the WNBA All-Star Game 2025, here's a look at the promotions available at top sportsbooks:

Where to bet on the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game

Betting on the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game

Clark and Collier were named captains of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game teams after receiving the most votes from fans, media and WNBA players to participate the midseason event. The duo then drafted their 10-player rosters for the WNBA All-Star Game 2025 from a pool of players voted to be starters and reserves.



Team Clark's starting roster includes Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever), Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty), Satou Sabally (Phoenix Mercury) and two-time All-Star game captain A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces). Team Collier's WNBA All-Star Game 2025 starting roster includes two-time All-Star Game captain Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty), Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream), Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle Storm) and Paige Bueckers (Dallas Wings).



Team Collier is a 4.5-point favorite at sportsbooks to win the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. Team Collier is also a -170 money line favorite (risk $170 to win $100) to win the game outright, while Team Clark is a +140 underdog to win Saturday's All-Star matchup. The over/under for total points in the WNBA All-Star Game 2025 is 256.5.



Collier, who leads the WNBA with 23.2 points per game, is also a +260 favorite to be named 2025 WNBA All-Star Game MVP. With Clark sitting out on Saturday, Ionescu is now the second favorite in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game MVP odds. Wilson is listed at +800, followed by 2022 All-Star Game MVP Kelsey Plum at +850. Bueckers, who was the first overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, is a +1500 long shot to be named MVP at the WNBA All-Star Game 2025.

