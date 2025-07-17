Kayla Thornton's professional basketball journey has spanned more than a decade and taken her to eight countries (and one territory) to play for more than a dozen teams. It wasn't until last year that she was drafted for the first time.

With the ninth pick in their expansion draft, the Golden State Valkyries selected Thornton from the New York Liberty -- a major blow to the reigning champions, who had more key players than they were allowed to protect. Thornton's Liberty teammates were gutted by her departure.

Seven months later, Thornton admits that she, too, was not initially thrilled. "I just won a championship in New York, and in my head I'm thinking repeat," Thornton said. But after a conversation with Valkyries general manager Ohemaa Nyanin, who worked for the Liberty from 2019 through May of 2024, Thornton let her guard down. She was willing to trust the Valkyries' vision and get out of her comfort zone.

The initial results, for both Thornton and the Valkyries, have been better than anyone could have expected.

Dating back to her days at UTEP, when she was a two-time Conference USA All-Defense honoree, Thornton has relished her work on that side of the ball. "You're talking to someone who loves defense," she said. Throughout her WNBA career, she's primarily been tasked with being a defensive-minded role player who can swing games with her energy and knock down open shots that come her way.

Before Thornton even arrived in the Bay Area, she knew she would have to become a "two-way player" this season. Without a true No. 1 option on offense, the Valkyries have asked Thornton to take on more responsibility as a scorer. Her 22.7% usage rate is by far the highest mark of her career, as are her 14 points per game. She leads the team in both categories, and is also adding seven rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals.

Against the Chicago Sky on June 27, Thornton set a new career-high with 29 points. In 22 games with the Valkyries, she has four 20-point outings. In her previous 274 WNBA appearances, Thornton reached the 20-point mark five times.

Thornton's 2024 vs. 2025 numbers

Year MPG PPG RPG APG SPG USG 2024 20.2 5.5 2.6 0.7 0.7 12.6% 2025 30.1 14 7 1.5 1.3 22.7%

"It is an opportunity for her to show her skill set," Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase said earlier this month. "She was on a team in New York that had a lot of firepower and she was playing behind [Breanna Stewart]. It wasn't that she wasn't capable, but the mindset she has, the minutes she is playing, it can boost a player's confidence. What she is doing now, that's confidence."

Thornton's efforts have not gone unnoticed. On June 17, she was named Western Conference Player of the Week. On July 6, she was named an All-Star for the first time in her career, and will represent the Valkyries in Indianapolis this weekend. She is not only the first All-Star in Valkyries history, but the first player from an expansion team to make an All-Star Game as a non-injury replacement since 2003.

Thornton called the honor a "blessing," adding, "I never thought I would get to this moment."

"We are ecstatic for her," Valkyries president Jess Smith said. "Watching her journey as a player and just watching her perform and be embraced by this fan base in this way, it's so fun… it's amazing to have the Valkyries represented through her."

With Thornton leading the way, the Valkyries have already exceeded expectations. They were widely projected to be the worst team in the league -- "I really don't pay attention to stuff like that," Thornton said -- but entered the All-Star break in ninth place at 10-12 thanks to a strong defense and an electric home-court advantage.

The Valkyries lead the league in field goal defense at 40.1%, and are fourth in defensive rating at 98.8. "That's our identity, that's who we are," Thornton said. At home inside the Chase Center, a.k.a "Ballhalla," they're 7-4. "It's been unbelievable," Thornton added. "When Ballhalla gets turnt up, they turn up."

While a recent skid has dropped the Valkyries below .500, they already have more wins than the two most recent expansion teams – the 2008 Atlanta Dream and 2006 Chicago Sky – combined (nine). Sitting just one game back of the seventh-place Washington Mystics and eighth-place Las Vegas Aces, they have a real chance to become the first expansion team in WNBA history to make the playoffs in their inaugural season.

For now, the Valkyries are just trying to take things "one game at a time" and enjoy the ride, which for Thornton will include a stop in Indy. She'll be suiting up for Team Clark, captained by Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who picked Thornton in the All-Star Draft on July 8. From no draft selections in 11 years to two in seven months.

Come Saturday night, when Thornton puts on her 15th professional jersey, she won't have to worry about getting out her passport or fighting for her job.

"This is my first [All-Star], so just going to take it all in and learn and be surrounded by the best in the world and just enjoy myself," Thornton said.