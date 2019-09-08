Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell sets new WNBA record for most 3-pointers in a game

This has been another losing season for the Indiana Fever, but they closed on a bright note with a dominant 104-76 win over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday afternoon. In the process, second-year guard Kelsey Mitchell entered her name into the history books by setting a new WNBA record for most 3-pointers in a game.

It took Mitchell a few minutes to get going, but once she knocked down her first 3 halfway through the first quarter, she was off and running. She had four 3s in the first quarter alone, and by halftime had already set a new career-high with seven. But after a scoreless third quarter, it looked like her run at history might be in trouble.

Late in the fourth quarter, however, she got it done. With five minutes left she hit an open triple from the corner to tie the record, and then with just over a minute to play she showed off her dribbling skills before sinking her ninth 3 of the day.

🎥 Watch ALL 9⃣ of @Kelz_Hoop's triples as she breaks the record for most threes in a single game! #WatchMeWork pic.twitter.com/ExhY32CSxF — WNBA (@WNBA) September 8, 2019

Mitchell finished the game with a career-high 38 points on an efficient 13-of-18 from the floor and 9-of-13 from downtown. For a player who has struggled to score efficiently early in her career, it was a strong way to close her second season, and another example of why the Fever have high hopes for the future.

Though they finished 13-21, and out of the playoffs for the third season in a row, they more than doubled their win total from last season and have some exciting young talent highlighted by Mitchell and rookie center Teaira McCowan.