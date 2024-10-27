The Indiana Fever have parted ways with coach Christie Sides after two seasons, the team announced on Sunday. Sides, who was hired ahead of the 2023 season, went 33-47 during her time in Indianapolis and led the Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016 last season.

Despite that accomplishment, the organization decided to go in a different direction.

"We are incredibly thankful to Coach Sides for embracing the challenge of leading us through an integral transition period over the last two seasons, while also positioning us well for future growth," Fever President of Basketball Operations Kelly Krauskopf said in a statement.

"While decisions like these are never easy, it is also imperative that we remain bold and assertive in the pursuit of our goals, which includes maximizing our talent and bringing another WNBA championship back to Indiana. Coach Sides was an incredible representative of the Fever and our community, and we wish her nothing but success in the future."

The Fever are the sixth team to make a coaching change this offseason and will immediately commence a search for a new leader on the sidelines. Stephanie White, the current Connecticut Sun coach and former Fever coach, is a name to watch.

