Indiana Fever vs. Portland Fire: Caitlin Clark expected to play as Fever look to bounce back from tough loss

The Portland Fire will play their second game in less than 24 hours when they host Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Saturday night. The game is set for 8 p.m. ET at Moda Center and will be available on CBS and Paramount+.

The Fever (4-3 overall) are looking to bounce back from an 88-90 loss to the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday, which snapped their three-game winning streak. Clark missed Indiana's first encounter with Portland this season, but she is listed as probable for Saturday's game.

Indiana won't be the only one hungry for a win. Not much was going right for the Fire (5-4 overall) as they suffered an 86-66 loss to the Atlanta Dream on Friday. The team struggled taking care of the ball and had 28 turnovers, which is three more than their total field goals. One thing to note is that Portland was playing without starting forward Bridget Carleton due to lower back soreness. Her status should be known by 1 p.m. local time, per WNBA injury report rules.

Where to watch Indiana Fever vs. Portland Fire

Date: Saturday, May 30 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Moda Center -- Portland, OR

TV channel: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

Odds

Last meeting

The Fever took a 90-73 home victory over Portland on May 20, despite star player Caitlin Clark missing the game due to a back injury. Aliyah Boston returned after missing the first game of her professional career and led Indiana to victory with 24 points and eight rebounds. Kelsey Mitchell was another top contributor with 21 points.

Portland's effort was led by Bridget Carlton and Sug Sutton, who combined for 30 points. Although the Fire are in the top five for 3-pointers made this season, they went just 3 of 16 from beyond the arc against the Fever. The Fire will need some new players to step up on Saturday, though -- Carleton's status for the game is still unknown and Sutton was waived last week.

Will Caitlin Clark play?

It's likely she will play on Saturday, but the Fever intend to keep listing Clark as "probable" in the near future. The team did not announce she would be out for the first game against Portland until two hours before tip-off, which raised some eyebrows since she was not listed in the initial injury report.

White said Clark is "healthy" and that the team was simply being cautious, but the WNBA gave Indiana a warning for not following the league's injury report rules.

"I think the most important thing is, while we hope that what happened last week doesn't happen again, just to make sure that there's clarity and that there is no issues with league policy, that we will (list her)," White said. "I think you can expect to see it probable going forward."

Clark, the 2024 rookie of the year, appeared in just 13 games last season due to multiple injuries. She has only missed one game so far in 2026, but she went to the locker room multiple times during the season opener to get her back adjusted.