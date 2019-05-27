Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun: How to watch the WNBA on CBS Sports Network

Last season, the Indiana Fever went 0-10 to start the season, and didn't win their first game until the middle of June. They didn't need to wait that long this season, winning their opener last Friday over the New York Liberty on a buzzer-beater from the No. 3 overall pick Teaira McCowan.

As for the Connecticut Sun, they also started their season off with a win, though they it wasn't quite as dramatic as the Fever's. Alyssa Thomas and Co. cruised past the Elena Delle Donne-less Washington Mystics on Saturday night in an impressive performance.

Now, the two teams will meet on Tuesday night in Connecticut with the ability to remain undefeated on the line.

How to watch Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun

Date: Tuesday, May. 28

Tuesday, May. 28 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel finder)

CBS Sports Network (Channel finder) Streaming: Online here with authentication, or through the CBS Sports app

Online here with authentication, or through the CBS Sports app Live stats: GameTracker

Storylines



Fever: Indiana is in the midst of what figures to be a long rebuild, but its season-opening win on Friday night showed why there's finally some reasons to be excited about the team again. No. 3 overall pick Teaira McCowan looked solid in her first game, scoring 11 points, grabbing six rebounds and blocking two shots to go along with the game-winning layup. Fourth-year guard Tiffany Mitchell was also impressive, leading the team with 22 points off the bench. While it will still likely be a few years until we see this team back in the playoff mix, there were some positive signs that the Fever might be more competitive than last season when they won just six games.

Sun: You don't want to overreact to one game to start the season, and the Mystics were playing without Elena Delle Donne over the weekend, but the Sun sure looked good in their 15-point win to start the season. They're back to their optimal starting lineup after the Chiney Ogwumike trade, and that group was dynamite, sporting a plus-38.9 net rating in their 18 minutes on the floor together. Alyssa Thomas led the way, putting up 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists in another do-it-all performance, and their deep bench showed up as well, chipping in 24 points. The Sun are going to be a problem once again this season.

Game prediction, pick

The Fever starting their season off with a win was a nice story, and they should be better than last season. But they aren't as good as the Sun, who are a legit title contender in this wide-open season. At home again, the Sun will have no trouble getting off to a 2-0 start.

Pick: Sun 83, Fever 68