Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings: How to watch the WNBA on CBS Sports Network

For the second night in a row, there's just one game on the WNBA schedule. This matchup features the Indiana Fever against the Dallas Wings in a rematch of the Fever's 15-point win less than a week ago.

Last season, the Indiana Fever lost their first 10 games and didn't register their third win until July 20, when they beat the Los Angeles Sparks to "improve" to 3-21. This season, however, they've already racked up three wins, and sit at 3-3 on the season. Though they haven't faced the stiffest competition, wins are wins, and regardless, the Fever look much more competitive.

Unfortunately for the Dallas Wings, they appear to be on the same path the Fever were last season. They've lost their first four games, and remain the only winless team in the WNBA. After trading away Liz Cambage, and playing without Skylar Diggins-Smith due to pregnancy, the Wings weren't expected to be a playoff team, but this is a worse start than they would have anticipated.

How to watch Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings

Date: Thursday, June 13

Thursday, June 13 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel Finder)

CBS Sports Network (Channel Finder) Streaming: Online here with authentication, or through the CBS Sports app

Online here with authentication, or through the CBS Sports app Live stats: GameTracker

Storylines



Fever: The Fever are 3-3 to start the season, and are already halfway to their win total for all of last season. While the disclaimer about their schedule -- they've beat the 1-4 New York Liberty twice and the 0-4 Dallas Wings once -- is necessary, they've also been competitive in their three losses, and look like a whole new team this campaign. They have the second-best offensive rating in the league by a wide margin, take care of the ball and have a number of intriguing young players. Fourth-year guard Tiffany Mitchell is off to a strong start, second-year guard Kelsey Mitchell's shooting is starting to come around and rookies Teaira McCowan and Kennedy Burke have had their moments.

Wings: This was always going to be a down year for the Wings. They had to trade Liz Cambage and all they have to show for it this season is Isabelle Harrison, who is a solid player, but not close to Cambage's level. Plus, Karima Christmas-Kelly left in free agency and Skylar Diggins-Smith is out to start the season. Still, this has been disappointing. They're the last winless team and have lost their last two games by double digits. They can't score, they can't defend and their minus-16 net rating is staggeringly bad. If that wasn't enough, No. 5 overall pick Arike Ogunbowale left their last game with a sprained ankle.

Game prediction, pick

Heading into the season, it seemed like these two teams might be in the same tier, but the Wings would be a little better. But after the first few weeks, it's clear the roles have flipped. The Fever are just a better team than the Wings, and should have no trouble scoring against their porous defense.

Pick: Fever 83, Wings 71