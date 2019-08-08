Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics: WNBA prediction, TV channel, live stream, watch online via CBS Sports Network

Thursday night's WNBA schedule features three games, and the action will begin in the nation's capital when the Washington Mystics host the Indiana Fever.

The Fever have started the second half of the season well, winning each of their first two games out of the All-Star break. Still, they're stuck down in 10th place in the standings at 8-15, and will need to go on a real serious run to have any hope of jumping into the playoff picture.

As for the Mystics, they've won six of their last seven games to jump back into second place in the standings. At 15-7, they're just one game back of the Sun for the No. 1 overall seed. With their offense clicking on all cylinders right now. this is a really tough team to beat.

How to watch Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics

Date: Thursday, August 8

Thursday, August 8 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Entertainment and Sports Arena -- Washington, D.C.

Entertainment and Sports Arena -- Washington, D.C. TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel Finder)

CBS Sports Network (Channel Finder) Streaming: Online here with authentication, or through the CBS Sports app

Online here with authentication, or through the CBS Sports app Live stats: GameTracker

Storylines



Fever: After winding up in last place last season, the Fever are much improved this go around, but in the first half they weren't able to convert their competitive performances into victories. That's changed so far in the second half of the season, as they've picked up wins in each of their first two games, including a 20-point comeback win over the Lynx. Now 8-15, they've surpassed their win total from all of last season, and are hanging around the playoff picture. Three and a half games back of the final playoff spot, they have their work cut out for them, but it's not out of the question if they can find a way to keep stringing some victories together.

Mystics: There's no question the Mystics are back on track. After losing three games in a row while Elena Delle Donne was sidelined with a broken nose, they've bounced back to win six of their last seven games. Their hot streak has pushed them back into second place, where they sit just one game behind the Sun. In a season where most teams have struggled on the offensive side of the ball, the Mystics have had no such issues, which is why they've been so tough to beat. Their league-best offensive rating checks in at 110.4 points per 100 possessions; no other team's offensive rating is above 100.

Game prediction, pick

The Fever are a competitive bunch, but they aren't on the Mystics level. Washington's dominant offense should have no trouble picking apart the Fever's porous defense and leading them to an easy win.

Pick: Mystics 89, Fever 74