The Indiana Fever have waived forward DeWanna Bonner after failing to find a suitable trade partner for the six-time All-Star. Bonner has not appeared in a game for the Fever since June 10 and hasn't been around the team since June 12. The team also announced it is signing guard Aari McDonald, who appeared in three games and averaged 11 points while on a hardship waiver for the Fever earlier in the season.

Bonner's two preferred landing spots are the Phoenix Mercury and the Atlanta Dream, according to Front Office Sports. Bonner signed a one-year contract with the Fever in February and started in the first three games of the 2025 season. On May 17, she became the third all-time leading scorer in WNBA history with 7,489 points. Bonner came off the bench in Indiana's next six games after her starting spot became occupied by Lexie Hull.

Bonner scored in double figures just twice in her nine appearances with the Fever. She averaged 7.1 points on 34.5% shooting from the field and 3.8 rebounds.

Bonner is coming off of a 2024 All-Star season with the Connecticut Sun, and she earned All-Star honors in three out of four seasons leading into the 2025 campaign. She also holds the WNBA record for most playoff appearances (87) and has won two championships in her 17-year career.