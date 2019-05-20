Jantel Lavender trade grades: Sky boost frontcourt with veteran acquisition; Sparks get salary cap relief

The 2019 WNBA season is only a few days away, and teams across the league are working hard to finalize their rosters. While that means making tough cuts for most teams, the Chicago Sky decided to add a player to their roster.

Early on Monday afternoon, the Sky announced that they had acquired veteran center Jantel Lavender from the Los Angeles Sparks in exchange for a 2020 second-round pick.

We have traded the 2020 second-round draft pick to the LA Sparks for center Jantel Lavender. pic.twitter.com/fous5AxEPn — Chicago Sky (@wnbachicagosky) May 20, 2019

This is the third trade in as many weeks for the Sparks, as they continue a busy offseason that's seen them make some big changes to their roster. The 2016 Sixth Woman of the Year, Lavender had spent her entire eight-year career with the Sparks to this point. Now, she'll head to a Chicago team looking to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

While this deal is by no means a blockbuster, it's still worth discussing from each team's point of view. Here are the trade grades for the Sky and Sparks.

Trade grades

Chicago Sky

Receive:

Jantel Lavender

It's not much of surprise given that they were trading away one of the best players in the league, but the Chicago Sky have struggled ever since Elena Delle Donne forced her way out of town. They've won a combined 25 games in the past two seasons, and have missed out on the playoffs each time. In fact, in the history of the franchise, they've never made the playoffs without EDD.

They're looking to change that this season, though, and acquiring Lavender from the Sparks is a good move in that direction. The veteran center was an All-Star in 2015 and the Sixth Woman of the Year in 2016, but found herself relegated to a more reduced role in the past few seasons with the emergence of Nneka Ogwumike and Candace Parker back healthy. That was only going to continue with the Sparks' offseason acquisition of Chiney Ogwumike, so it wasn't much of a surprise to see the Sparks move her.

For the Sky, they'll hope Lavender can rediscover her form of a few seasons ago in a new situation and without as many stars ahead of her on the depth chart. Chicago already has Stefanie Dolson and Cheyenne Parker, and Gabby Williams figures to play some small-ball power forward as well. But outside of that trio, there are plenty of minutes up for grabs in the frontcourt.

Lavender's jumper betrayed her a bit last season, but she's been a solid spot-up shooter from the mid-range throughout her career, and is capable of scoring in the post as well. A strong rebounder, she'll also help shore up the glass for a Sky team that finished 10th in the league in rebounding rate last season. Lavender isn't going to single-handedly turn this Sky team around, but she's a nice addition and it only cost them a second-round pick.

Grade: B+

Los Angeles Sparks

Receive:

2020 second-round pick

The Sparks continued to reshape their roster this season by moving out Jantel Lavender in what was essentially a salary dump. Considering their roster situation, which features three potential All-Stars -- Nneka Ogwumike, Chiney Ogwumike and Candace Parker -- in their frontcourt, there was no reason to keep Lavender around on an expensive deal when she wasn't going to see many minutes.

Especially when on top of that talented trio, the Sparks have drafted centers with their first-round pick in each of the last two drafts. Trading Lavender will now open up more playing time for Maria Vadeeva and Kalani Brown, each of whom are still on their rookie deals.

Yes, they only got back a second-round pick for a former All-Star, but they didn't have much leverage when everyone could see Lavender wasn't going to play for them and they needed to get off of her salary. In the end, it was probably a win for the Sparks that they didn't have to include any assets to get someone to take Lavender's money.

It's a bit of a shame that Lavender's strong run in Los Angeles, which included an All-Star appearance, a Sixth Woman of the Year award and the 2016 WNBA title, had to come to an end this way, but such are the dynamics of the salary cap.

Grade: C