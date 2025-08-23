With 8:03 remaining in the Minnesota Lynx's 95-90 win over the Indiana Fever on Friday night, Lexie Hull missed a layup and Jessica Shepard was there to secure the rebound. The otherwise inconspicuous play was Shepard's 10th rebound of the night, which gave her the fastest triple-double in WNBA history.

Shepard, who played all 40 minutes in place of the injured Napheesa Collier, finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists on 10 of 11 from the field. In the process, she achieved a number of feats:

Her first career-triple double

Second triple-double in Lynx history

Fastest triple-double in WNBA history

Most efficient triple-double in WNBA history

Eighth player to record a 20-point triple-double in WNBA history

Third player to have a 20-point triple-double without a turnover

Shepard, who nearly had a triple-double in the first half, joked during her postgame interview that her teammates made her aware of her stats throughout the game.

"I was just trying to do whatever to help the team win," Shepard said. "Obviously we have players who carry a really heavy load every night and obviously we're missing Phee so I wanted to be able to help the team and contribute in whatever way I could and I'm just happy we got the win tonight.

Fastest triple-doubles in WNBA history

Player Season Time remaining Jessica Shepard 2025 8:03 in 3rd quarter Alyssa Thomas 2023 1:32 in 3rd quarter Alyssa Thomas 2023 1:26 in 3rd quarter Alyssa Thomas 2023 1:22 in 3rd quarter

The most impressive aspect of Shepard's performance was how efficiently she scored. She made 10 of her 11 attempts, and while all of her baskets came in the paint, they weren't all easy looks. Often, she was finishing in traffic and either over or around defenders. Shepard's 22 points tied a career-high, and her 90.9% mark from the field was the highest ever by a player with a triple-double.

Most efficient triple-doubles in WNBA history

Player Season FG% Jessica Shepard 2025 90.9% Courtney Vandersloot 2018 80% Alyssa Thomas 2023 78.6% Sabrina Ionescu 2022 76.9%

Shepard, a former second-round pick in 2019, has missed two full seasons during her career. Most recently, she sat out in 2024 to fulfill overseas commitments. Her return to the Lynx lineup this season has been a big boost to their title hopes. Including Friday's performance, she's averaging 8.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 63.7% shooting, largely off the bench.

With the win over the Fever, which snapped a mini two-game losing streak -- their first consecutive losses this season -- the Lynx improved to 29-7 and increased their lead over the Atlanta Dream in the race for the No. 1 seed to a full six games. Both teams have eight games remaining, which means it would take a miracle for the Dream to chase down the Lynx at this point.

The Lynx have already clinched a playoff spot, and will soon secure the No. 1 seed and homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs.