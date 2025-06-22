New York Liberty star Jonquel Jones is set to miss significant time with a sprained ankle. On Saturday, the team announced that Jones will be out for the next four to six weeks while her ankle heals up.

Jones exited Thursday night's game against the Phoenix Mercury and did not return. Further evaluation revealed that Jones had sprained her right ankle, which had already been sprained once in June.

In their announcement, the Liberty said Jones sprained the same ankle against the Washington Mystics on June 5. That forced Jones to miss almost two weeks, and she played just two games before re-injuring the same ankle.

"After further imaging and evaluation, Jonquel avoided long-term injury, and she is projected to return to game action in approximately four-to-six weeks. Further updates will be provided as appropriate," the team said in a statement.

The 2021 WNBA MVP and a five-time All-Star, Jones has still been incredibly effective when she's been on the floor. In just nine games played, Jones is averaging 12.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Based on the team's timeline, Jones could miss anywhere from nine to 15 games. Even if the Liberty struggle with Jones out of the lineup, they have some margin for error thanks to their 10-2 record, which is second in the WNBA.