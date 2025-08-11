The Atlanta Dream picked up a huge win over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday, 74-66, but lost starting point guard Jordin Canada to a right leg injury in the process. Canada was carried off the court late in the third quarter and did not return. Dream coach Karl Smesko was not asked about Canada's status during the post-game press conference.

Late in the third quarter, Canada drove to the basket against Alyssa Thomas and started wincing as she tossed up an awkward runner. She then hopped off the court without putting much weight on her right leg and collapsed behind the basket. The Dream played four-on-five for a few possessions before they were able to call a timeout and stop the action.

Canada was in obvious pain as the Dream's medical staff attended to her on the ground in front of the stands. After a brief evaluation, she was carried to the locker room.

A few minutes before she was carried off, Canada was out on the fastbreak and took an awkward fall after a foul by Sami Whitcomb. Canada immediately grabbed at her right leg and was flexing it while she remained on the ground for a brief period.

It's too early to know Canada's diagnosis or how long she may be out, but the early signs were disconcerting. During the preseason, Canada suffered a right knee injury and ended up missing the first three weeks of the season. Ever since then, she has been wearing a sleeve on her right leg. It's unclear if this most recent injury is related.

Entering Sunday's contest, Canada was averaging 11.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists -- good for fifth in the league -- and 1.6 steals. While Canada has not been shooting the ball well this season -- 39.9% from the field, including 28.8% from 3-point range -- her playmaking and defense have been crucial for the third-place Dream. Notably, the Dream's defensive rating is 94.7 with Canada on the court and 101.7 without her.

Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard, who returned from her own knee injury on Sunday but was ejected in the fourth quarter, will take on more playmaking duties in Canada's absence. Rookie Te-Hina Paopao also figures to see a bigger role for as long as Canada remains sidelined.

With Sunday's victory, the Dream have won five straight games and improved to 20-11 on the season. They now have the same record as the reigning champion New York Liberty and are a game ahead of the Mercury. With a month remaining in the regular season, the Dream are in great shape to earn homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs and even have a chance to earn the No. 2 seed, though that will be more difficult if Canada faces an extended absence.