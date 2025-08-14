Atlanta Dream point guard Jordin Canada has been diagnosed with a hamstring strain that will keep her out for at least two weeks, the team announced Wednesday. Canada had to be carried off the floor after collapsing during the team's win over the Phoenix Mercury on Aug. 10.

Based on a two-week timeline, Canada will miss at least five more games, all of which are against top-eight teams. The good news is that she's expected to make a full recovery and will be back before the playoffs, which did not seem like a guarantee based on her initial reaction to the injury.

Late in the third quarter against the Mercury, Canada drove to the basket against Alyssa Thomas and started wincing as she tossed up an awkward runner. She then hopped off the court without putting much weight on her right leg and collapsed behind the basket. The Dream played four-on-five for a few possessions before they were able to call a timeout and stop the action.

Canada was in obvious pain as the Dream's medical staff attended to her on the ground in front of the stands. After a brief evaluation, she was carried to the locker room.

A few minutes before she was carried off, Canada was out on the fastbreak and took an awkward fall after a foul by Sami Whitcomb. Canada immediately grabbed at her right leg and was flexing it while she remained on the ground for a brief period.

Entering Sunday's contest, Canada was averaging 11.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists -- good for fifth in the league -- and 1.6 steals. While Canada has not been shooting the ball well this season -- 39.9% from the field, including 28.8% from 3-point range -- her playmaking and defense have been crucial for the third-place Dream. Notably, the Dream's defensive rating is 94.7 with Canada on the court and 101.7 without her.

Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard, who returned from her own knee injury Sunday but was ejected in the fourth quarter, will take on more playmaking duties in Canada's absence. Rookie Te-Hina Paopao also figures to see a bigger role for as long as Canada remains sidelined.

The Dream have won six games in a row to climb into second place in the standings at 21-11. Holding on to that spot without Canada could prove difficult, but the Dream are in excellent shape to grab a top-four seed and homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs at the very least.