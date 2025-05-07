Just 35 seconds into the Atlanta Dream's first preseason game on Wednesday morning, starting point guard Jordin Canada went down with an apparent knee injury and had to be helped off the court.

Shortly after, the team officially ruled her out for the remainder of the game with a "right leg injury." Dream coach Karl Smesko said after the game that he had "no updates at this time" on Canada.

Canada was defending Washington Mystics guard Jade Melbourne and went up to contest a shot. Upon landing, Canada's right knee buckled and she collapsed to the ground in obvious pain. Mystics guard Brittney Sykes quickly took a foul on the other end to stop the game.

At the dead ball, Canada's teammates and the Dream's medical staff rushed to her side and attended to her for a few minutes before she was helped to her feet. Videos from the arena show that Canada could not put much weight on her right leg as she was taken to the locker room.

It's too early to know a diagnosis or how long Canada may be out, but the early signs were certainly not good. If she's facing an extended spell on the sidelines, that would be a major blow to the new-look Dream, who were hoping to start fresh this season with Smesko as coach and Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones on board as key free agent signings.

Canada, who was limited to just 20 games in her first season with the Dream due to a hand injury, is the only true point guard on the Dream's roster. At her best, she's an All-Defensive caliber perimeter stopper and a strong playmaker who can take some of the offensive burden off of Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray.

The Dream had a lot of issues on offense last season, but one of the main reasons they finished with the worst offensive rating in the league is because Canada missed half of their games. It was no surprise that when she played, their offensive rating was 100.7, and when she was off the court it was 92.9.

Losing Canada's point of attack defense would obviously sting, but the team may miss her playmaking even more.

The Dream have one more preseason game on May 10 against the Indiana Fever, and will tip off their regular season campaign on May 16 against the Mystics.