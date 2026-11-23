Late last week, JuJu Watkins went off for a season-high 36 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, six steals and a block to lead No. 4 USC to a 78-69 win over Baylor and reinforce her status as the clear choice for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 WNBA Draft. That pick, thanks to last week's WNBA Draft Lottery, is held by the Toronto Tempo.

Of course, if she decides to turn pro, that is. Watkins missed all of last season with a torn ACL and is eligible to return to school for the 2027-28 season. Publicly, Watkins has maintained that she has not made up her mind.

"As far as the next thing, honestly, all my attention is here," Watkins told CBS Sports' Isabel Gonzalez following the win over Baylor. "I really can't say what I'm doing because I don't know. I'm just locked in on everything we have going on here, honestly."

If Watkins truly is undecided, she has until April to make up her mind. In the wake of the draft lottery and her most recent comment, let's take a look at the pros and cons of declaring for the 2027 WNBA Draft.

2027 WNBA Mock Draft: JuJu Watkins, Hannah Hidalgo go 1-2 to Tempo and Comets Jack Maloney

Pro: Watkins is going to be the No. 1 pick

If Watkins declares for the 2027 WNBA Draft, she is going to be the No. 1 overall pick. First and foremost, that is a tremendous honor, one that players dream about growing up. There are also numerous benefits to having certainty about where you'll begin your professional career months in advance.

Off the court, Watkins (or, more likely, her team) could start handling all sorts of logistics. On the court, Watkins would know she's joining a Tempo team with a Hall of Fame coach in Sandy Brondello that is ready to be competitive right away. The Tempo were 9-9 last season with the No. 4 offense in the league before an array of injuries precipitated an all-time tanking effort. With Watkins in the mix, the Tempo could contend for a playoff spot in 2027, especially if they shore up their frontcourt in free agency.

Watkins could lose all of that if she returns to school. The 2028 draft class includes Sarah Strong, who is arguably an even better prospect, and on top of that, it's impossible to predict what the 2028 lottery might look like.

Con: No offseason

The 2027 WNBA Draft is set for April 12, a week after the 2027 Final Four. Training camps would begin shortly after the draft, followed by WNBA opening night on May 8, according to ESPN. The 2027 WNBA regular season will see teams play a record 50 games and will go as late as Oct. 24.

Watkins and USC opened play this season on Nov. 2, but had been practicing long before that. Barring an extremely early exit from the 2027 Women's NCAA Tournament, Watkins would not get an offseason and would wind up playing for essentially a full calendar year.

That's the case for every draft pick, but is particularly notable for Watkins given her recent injury. Sitting out 18 months to rehab a torn ACL, then immediately playing 12 months in a row would not be ideal. If she returned to school, she would get a full offseason to give her knee a break.

Pro: Get to start professional career

Back in December of 2024, months before she tore her ACL, Watkins made an appearance on Sarah Spain's podcast and argued for the WNBA to change its eligibility rules. Currently, domestic draft entrants must be at least 22 years old in the calendar year in which the draft takes place to be eligible. International prospects, on the other hand, only need to be 20 years old.

"I definitely think we should have the option [to leave school early]," Watkins said. "There's just been such a growth in college basketball where it's like, why would you want to leave? Because you're able to have that experience and build your brand here in college as well. I would definitely say we should have the option, but I think college is a way to prepare us for the pros as well. So, I don't know. It's a touchy subject, but I'm for it."

Watkins' injury significantly changed her circumstances, but even so, it would be somewhat surprising to see her return to school for a fifth year after arguing that players should be able to leave school early. And while college basketball is a great platform, players ultimately want to prove themselves on the professional level. Declaring for the 2027 draft would allow Watkins to do so as soon as possible.

Con: One less chance at a national championship

Watkins led USC to the Elite Eight as a freshman, was injured in the second round as a sophomore and missed the tournament as a junior. If she declares for the draft after this season, this will be her last chance to compete for a national championship.

"To come here, have my family here, have an even bigger family now that I'm here in the staff, the coaches, my teammates, it's a dream come true and I couldn't have wished for anything better," Watkins, a Los Angeles native, said early in her freshman season. She added that she wanted to "definitely have to have a natty" by her senior year.

The fourth-ranked Trojans are one of the favorites this season, and may well win their first title since 1984. If they do, you would have to imagine that would make it even easier for Watkins to leave. But if they don't, how much would leaving college without a title weigh on Watkins?

Pro: Get to be a star in another country

After the Tempo won the lottery, there was a lot of speculation about Watkins staying in school so she wouldn't have to play in Canada. Certainly, going to live in another country has to be a consideration, and it's possible she stays in school because she wants to play for an American team.

But, at least from an outside perspective, there are more positives than negatives about playing for the Tempo. Starting with the aforementioned fact that they're ready to be competitive. Plus, summer in Toronto is about as nice as you can get in terms of weather.

Finally, you would have an entire country to yourself.

The Tempo are truly Canada's team, as we saw in July when 20,996 fans filled the Bell Centre in Montreal for the Tempo's matchup with the Dallas Wings, which set the league's single-game attendance record.

"From Day 1, we've believed this team could unite fans across the country, and tonight they showed the world what's possible," Tempo president Teresa Resch said after the game. "This moment belongs to every fan who filled the Bell Centre, every player who inspired the next generation, and everyone who believed Canada was ready for this. We're incredibly proud, deeply grateful, and even more excited about what's ahead."

The Tempo played multiple games in Montreal last season, as well as two games in Vancouver. If Watkins declares for the draft, she could become an icon for an entire country, rather than a single city in the U.S.

Con: Short-term money

UCLA coach Cori Close said last week that despite the historic new WNBA collective bargaining agreement, some players in college still make more than A'ja Wilson -- $1.4 million in 2026 -- and all six of the Bruins players who were selected in the 2026 WNBA Draft took a pay cut as rookies. While it's unclear exactly how much Watkins is getting directly from USC, we can safely assume it's at least seven figures considering she's a bigger star than anyone on UCLA last season.

Again, assuming that is the case, Watkins would take a pay cut in 2027 if she declares for the draft. And that's before considering what USC might offer her to stick around for a fifth year.

Due to the WNBA's new revenue-sharing model, the 2027 salary cap has not been set, so we don't have the official rookie scale contracts yet. But the maximum Watkins could make as the No. 1 overall pick in 2027 is $565,000. At that figure, her four-year rookie contract would be worth $2.5 million, per Her Hoops Stats, not including a potential EPIC extension.

USC might be able to pay Watkins more than her entire rookie contract to stay for a fifth year. Regardless, it's clear that Watkins would make more short-term money by staying at USC.

Pro: Better chance at the Olympics

Los Angeles will host the 2028 Olympics, and Watkins has made it clear that she wants to suit up for Team USA in her hometown. "That's been my North Star this whole time, so to get this opportunity means a lot," Watkins said last year when she was invited to a USA Basketball training camp.

It's clear that USA Basketball sees Watkins as a key piece moving forward, but no rookie has made the Olympic team since Breanna Stewart in 2016, and there have been multiple high-profile rookie snubs from the national team in the last two major tournaments: Caitlin Clark in the 2024 Olympics and Olivia Miles in the 2026 World Cup.

Watkins is bigger, more physical and a much better defender than Clark or Miles, and the Americans lack wing depth, all of which gives Watkins a realistic chance to make the 2028 Olympic team even if she stays in school and doesn't turn pro until 2028. However, there's no question that declaring for the 2027 draft and having a full year of WNBA experience under her belt would improve her chances of making the final roster for Los Angeles.