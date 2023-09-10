The Chicago Sky announced on Sunday that the organization has signed Kahleah Copper to a two-year extension that will keep the three-time All-Star in Chicago through 2025. Terms of the deal were not announced by the Sky, but Copper's agent told Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times that it will pay Copper $490,000 in total.

"Chicago has been everything I could've asked for and more over the past seven seasons," Copper stated in a press release. "This is where I've grown as a player, as a person and where I'm proud to say I've become one with this community. This city doesn't cut corners and pours everything it has into each day. That's a standard I'm proud to upkeep. I'm ready and excited to grow and build on my legacy here and give this city, our fans, my teammates, coaches and the entire Sky organization everything I have to bring another championship back home."

Copper was set to be one of the biggest names on the free agent market this winter, but she has settled her short-term future ahead of time. It's no surprise that this is just a two-year extension, which will expire in 2025. That is a critical year for the league, as the players have the ability to opt out of the current collective bargaining agreement and the media rights deal will be renegotiated. Copper has positioned herself to be a free agent when the salary cap and max deals will rise.

This has been a frustrating season for the Sky. Nearly the entire 2021 championship core departed in the winter, and head coach and general manager James Wade resigned from his role in the middle of the season. While they've snuck into the playoffs as the No. 8 seed, they entered the final day of the regular season at 17-22 and will likely be eliminated in the first round.

Copper has been one of the few bright spots for the team this summer. She's averaging a career-high 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and two assists per game, while shooting 40.4% from 3-point land. Earlier this summer she earned her third consecutive All-Star appearance, and has a chance to make an All-WNBA team for the first time in her career.

The Sky have a hazy future after Wade's shortsighted moves last offseason, which included trading away their 2024 and 2025 first-round picks, and signing a number of veterans to multi-year deals. With Copper locked in, though, they have a true star to build around.