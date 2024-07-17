Las Vegas Aces rookie Kate Martin had to be helped off the court on Tuesday during the team's matchup with the Chicago Sky with a leg injury. Martin returned to the bench for the second half but was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Late in the first quarter, Martin was bringing the ball up the floor when she planted near midcourt to try and spin back the other direction. As she did so, her right leg appeared to give out and her ankle rolled. Martin immediately screamed in pain and clutched for her lower leg.

Her teammates quickly huddled around her in obvious concern, and after a brief consultation with the medical staff she was helped off the court. She was putting a small amount of weight on her right leg as she hobbled to the locker room.

Martin starred at Iowa alongside Caitlin Clark, and helped the Hawkeyes reach back-to-back national championship games in the last two seasons. She attended the 2024 WNBA Draft to support Clark, who was the No. 1 overall pick, and then wound up getting selected herself at No. 18 overall.

Heading into training camp, Martin seemed a long shot to make the Aces' final roster. Fast forward a few months and she's a regular rotation player for the back-to-back champs. Entering Tuesday's contest, she was averaging 3.6 points, two rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, and shooting 39.6% on 3-point attempts.