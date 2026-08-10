Kayla McBride sets WNBA record with 10 3-pointers as Lynx clinch playoff berth: 'There is no better feeling'

Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride set a new WNBA single-game record with 10 3-pointers during Sunday's 103-90 victory against the Dallas Wings. There was a lot to celebrate for the Lynx, because the win also made them the first team this season to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

In the process, McBride set a new career-high of 43 points. She had a very efficient shooting night, going 10 of 14 from beyond the arc. She said she was not really aware she was close to breaking the record until a member of the coaching staff told her she needed one more 3-pointer.

"Just trying to win, really, that's all it is," she said postgame, while also admitting she had been angry about missing some shots in the third quarter. "Just hooping, trying to get a dub. When it's going down, it's going down. There is no better feeling."

In 2019, Kelsey Mitchell became the first player in WNBA history to make nine 3-pointers in a game. Since then, that mark has been matched seven times -- this season alone, Chelsea Gray had nine 3-pointers on June 11 and Marina Mabrey equaled that in two separate games later in the month. But no player was able to reach double digits from beyond the arc until Mabrey on Sunday.

The bucket that earned her the 3-point record happened with 2:23 remaining in the fourth quarter. Fans at Target Center gave her a standing ovation to celebrate the achievement.

McBride joined the team in 2021 but was one of the top free agents during this past offseason. She has not won a WNBA championship ring yet and had a chance to star fresh somewhere else, but she chose to return to Minnesota and Sunday was confirmation that she made the right decision.

"When you have a good moment, you want to just soak it all in. I'm just very grateful," McBride said. "I'm 34 years old, it's my 13th year in the league. I'm exactly where I want to be. Coming back here in the offseason was the best decision I've ever made. I'm so grateful to the city of Minneapolis for just loving me the way they do."

Besides's McBride's stunning performance on Sunday, the Lynx also got 20 points and a season-high 13 assists from Rookie of the Year favorite Olivia Miles. Miles was a key part of McBride's record because the veteran had 22 points going 8 of 9 from the field off Miles' passes, per ESPN Insights. Miles is the first true point guard the Lynx have had in a while and McBride said she has certainly benefited from her skills.

"It's like a kid in a candy store. I'm very grateful for that," McBride said. "Her ability to get in the paint and her ability in the pick and roll just creates so much for me. These types of moments don't happen without that play.... It's all about the team."

The win helped Minnesota improve to a 27-7 overall record, which is impressive considering the fact that star player Napheesa Collier missed the first 27 games while recovering from surgery on both ankles. The Lynx have been the most dangerous team since May, and they are actually on track to break their franchise record for most wins in a single season. They set the current record last year when they went 34-10 overall.

Next up, Minnesota will take on the Portland Fire on the road on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.