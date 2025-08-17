The Indiana Fever returned to winning ways in dramatic fashion Sunday with the biggest comeback in franchise history and the biggest in the WNBA this season. Kelsey Mitchell, who poured in 38 points to tie a career-high and record the highest-scoring game by any player this season, led the Fever back from a 21-point deficit to defeat the Connecticut Sun in overtime, 99-93.

Entering Sunday, the Fever had lost two in a row and four of their last five to sink to seventh place in the crowded bottom half of the playoff picture. They desperately needed a win against the last-place Connecticut Sun, but quickly fell behind by double digits and lost Sophie Cunningham to a knee injury in the second quarter.

Early in the second half, the Sun pushed their advantage to 21 and were still up by 14 with just over six minutes to play. It seemed as though the Fever would lose their third consecutive game until Mitchell jumpstarted a comeback with a 3-pointer. The Fever ripped off a 17-3 run over the next four minutes to draw even, and eventually forced overtime on a mid-range jumper by Aliyah Boston with 21 seconds to play.

In the extra frame, it was all Mitchell. The three-time All-Star got loose for a backdoor layup, then hit back-to-back 3s before another tough jumper. She scored 10 of her 38 points in overtime, outscoring the Sun by herself over those five minutes.

Caitlin Clark, who missed her 13th consecutive game on Sunday and did not make the trip to Uncasville, took to social media to share her excitement with a series of posts.

Caitlin Clark was proud of Kelsey Mitchell and her team x.com/CaitlinClark22

Mitchell, who has had to shoulder most of the scoring load with Clark sidelined, is now averaging a career-high 20.1 points, which is good for fourth in the league.

The Fever simply could not afford to lose Sunday given their injury problems and extremely difficult remaining schedule. With the victory, the Fever improved to 19-16 on the season. While they remain in seventh place, they are now two games up on the ninth-place Los Angeles Sparks and only 1½ games behind the fourth-place Phoenix Mercury.