Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark tipped off her second WNBA season on Saturday and got a shoutout from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James on Instagram.

"Good luck and DO YOU per usual this season!!!" the four-time NBA champion wrote.

James shared the post, which included three photos of him and Clark, at the same time the Fever were starting off their 2025 campaign with a home game against the Chicago Sky.

While that was a nice gesture toward Clark, this is hardly the first time James has publicly shown support for the Iowa legend. Last year, James compared the immense pressure Clark was experiencing at the start of her rookie season to what he went through early in his career, and also to what his own son, Bronny James, was facing ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft.

"Caitlin Clark is the reason why a lot of great things are gonna happen for the WNBA," James said on an episode of his podcast Mind The Game with now-Lakers coach JJ Redick. "But for her individually, I don't think she should get involved on [anything] that's being said, just go have fun, enjoy. I'm rooting for Caitlin because I've been in that seat before, I've walked that road before... I'm glad that Caitlin has a great head on her shoulders."

After a historic college career in which she became the all-time Division I leading scorer, Clark began her professional career as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. The expectations were high after what she accomplished in Iowa, including back-to-back trips to the NCAA championship game. However, she stayed poised and guided the Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016.

Clark wrapped up her first year in the league with Rookie of the Year honors and a new single-season assists record. She is expected to keep that momentum going in her sophomore season and is one of the leading MVP candidates.