Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams was arrested on Wednesday after her wife accused her of domestic violence. Williams appeared in court and was released on her own recognizance without bail due to her "ties to the community." She was, however, placed under alcohol monitoring due to concerns of alcohol use in the arrest report.

Williams appeared before Judge Rebecca Saxe on Wednesday morning, who said "The court does have concerns regarding the extremely violent nature of the allegations in this case, that they were alleged to have occurred over an extended period of time." In addition, Chief Deputy District Attorney Glen O'Brien added that Williams was accused of "multiple violent allegations against her spouse."

Per court records obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Williams was married in September, but during her court appearance it was revealed that her wife had already moved away from the area.

This is not the first time that Williams has been involved in a domestic violence situation. In 2019, she was arrested in Florida after allegedly breaking into her ex-girlfriend's home and striking her multiple times before threatening a man who broke up the incident with a firearm. The multiple felony counts against Williams were later dropped after she completed a diversion program.

Williams, who played for the Los Angeles Sparks at the time, was suspended for 10 games and ordered to go through counseling after the league concluded its own investigation. That remains the longest suspension ever handed out in WNBA history.

The 10-year veteran has appeared in 18 games off the bench for the Aces this season, averaging 6.7 points and two rebounds. It is unclear to what extent this latest episode will impact her availability for the remainder of the season. Neither the team nor the league have issued a statement yet on the matter.