Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream: How to watch the WNBA on CBS Sports Network

After a bit of a slow start to the week, the WNBA schedule will pick up on Thursday night with three games, including an interesting matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and Atlanta Dream.

The Aces started out with an impressive win over the Los Angeles Sparks, but have struggled since then, losing two straight to the Phoenix Mercury and Connecticut Sun to fall to 1-2 on the season. With a number of new pieces, including MVP candidate Liz Cambage, and plenty of youth, the Aces are talented, but still a work in progress.

Down in Atlanta, the Dream also began their season with a victory, taking down the still-winless Dallas Wings. But like the Aces, they've also lost their last two contests, and have done so in disappointing fashion. Their stout defense from last season is nowhere to be found.

Storylines



Aces: One of the favorites to win the title heading into the season, the Aces have yet to put everything together on the court. That's not much of a surprise considering their youth, how many new pieces they're trying to integrate and Liz Cambage's Achilles injury limiting her to a minutes restriction. In spurts, though, they've looked quite dynamic, and should have a chance to shine on Thursday night against a Dream team that has struggled on the defensive end.

Dream: The Dream are without Angel McCoughtry to start the season, and it's little surprise their offense is sputtering as a result; pretty much everyone expected that to be the case. What's more concerning for the Dream is that their defense hasn't carried over from last season. After finishing with the No. 1 defense in the league, they're last in the league this season. And with a pitiful offense, that's obviously not a recipe for winning many games.

Game prediction, pick

The Aces may not have figured everything out yet, but they're the more talented team in this matchup and should be able to take advantage of the Dream's porous defense. Plus, the Aces have one of the better defenses in the league, which will cause problems for the Dream, who have struggled to score to start the season.

Pick: Aces 82, Dream 70