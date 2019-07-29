Las Vegas Aces, Washington Mystics to complete earthquake-interrupted game on August 5

Earlier this month, the Las Vegas Aces and Washington Mystics had their July 5 matchup suspended due to an act of Mother Nature. Just before halftime of their game, an earthquake struck in California, and effects reverberated all the way to Las Vegas, causing the giant jumbotron above the court to start swaying.

After an extended halftime break, league and building officials decided to suspend the game with the Mystics leading, 51-36. Now, the league has announced that the remainder of the game will be completed on August 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Aces normally play their games at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. Via WNBA.com:

The WNBA announced today that the July 5 game between the Washington Mystics and Las Vegas Aces, which was suspended at halftime for precautionary reasons due to an earthquake affecting the Las Vegas area, will resume on Monday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. PT at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Play will begin with Washington leading, 51-36, and the Mystics in-bounding the ball on the baseline to start the third quarter. All players on the Mystics' and Aces' active rosters as of August 5, 2019 will be eligible to play. Those players who participated in the game on July 5 will retain their original individual statistics, including foul totals. Players new to either team's roster as of Aug. 5 will begin the resumed contest with zero personal fouls.

This is not the first time that there's been bizarre drama involving an Aces-Mystics matchup. Last season, the Aces made headlines for deciding to forfeit their game against the Mystics in Washington, D.C. after enduring an outrageous travel situation. That game was never rescheduled.

If it wasn't such a crucial matchup, this one may not have been either. But this game will have huge implications on the playoff race. Exiting the All-Star break, the Aces are tied for first at 13-6, while the Mystics are just half a game behind at 12-6. With a top-two seed guaranteeing a bye to the semi-final round, there was no way this game could remain unfinished.

Plus, aside from the standard record importance, the winner of this game will also take the season series between these two teams. Given how close they are in the standings, that tiebreaker could be the difference between who ends up earning a bye to the semis and who is forced to play a single-elimination game.