Seattle Storm guard Lexie Brown said she has received death threats over rumors involving her and NBA star Klay Thompson.

"I was getting threats on my life. I was getting threats on my health," Brown told Fox News this week. "My family started getting comments and threats from people. I've had to hire security to travel with me places, so it got to a point where I just was scared for myself."

Rumors about Brown and Thompson started to circulate after Grammy-winning rap star Megan Thee Stallion announced her break-up with Thompson, a five-time NBA All-Star, last week. Megan Thee Stallion appeared to accuse Thompson of cheating. Shortly after, there was social media speculation that Brown and Thompson were romantically involved. Brown denied those rumors, which got so loud that she decided to speak out.

"Me and Klay do know each other because we both play professional basketball," Brown said. "I would have considered him a friend. I do not know Meg the Stallion at all. Today, I'm still the only person that has denied this entire situation of my involvement and claimed that this is 100% false."

Brown added that she was disappointed her name was "dragged through the mud" without anyone, including Thompson, trying to clear the air.

"And the fact that I'm still the only one that is defending my name, I have no idea how to process that," she said. "... I wouldn't have minded if either one of them came out and said it because at the end of the day, they're the ones that are in the relationship. They're the ones that are dealing with this, and they're the ones who are communicating with each other. So one of them, if not both of them, know that it was not me. It could come from one of their teams, it could come from somewhere. The truth is over there somewhere, and I was expecting it to reveal itself from that side of it."

Megan Thee Stallion and Thompson publicly announced their relationship last July and often shared some snippets on social media, including the rapper cooking Thanksgiving dinner for Thompson's family last November. In December, "Captain Klay" posted a photo on Instagram showing that he had renamed his boat "SS Stallion" in honor of his then-girlfriend.

Thompson has not publicly spoken about the situation. The Mavericks missed the NBA Playoffs for the second consecutive season. Thompson, 36, will be entering the final year of his $50 million contract in 2026-27.

Brown, meanwhile, is about to begin the 2026 WNBA season with Seattle. Brown, who won a WNBA title with the Chicago Sky in 2021, averaged 2.1 points and 9.5 minutes per game for the Storm in 2025.