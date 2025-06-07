The New York Liberty's thrilling triumph over the Minnesota Lynx in the 2024 WNBA Finals was everything you could hope for in a title-deciding series. The games were ultra competitive -- four of the five were decided by five points or fewer, two went to overtime and one was ended on a last-second shot -- there was plenty of late drama and even a bit of controversy.

Heading into 2025, the Liberty and Lynx were the clear favorites to get back to the Finals. Three weeks into the season, they have cemented their status as the two main contenders with perfect 8-0 starts. Strangely, the two teams do not play each other until July 30, and will then play each other three times in the span of 10 days from Aug. 10-19.

As we near the quarter point of this new campaign, here's a look at how the Liberty and Lynx got here, and which team has the best positioned to remain undefeated the longest.

Tale of the tape

Liberty

The Liberty had a busy offseason. Teams that win a title usually opt to run it back, but while the Liberty did return the majority of their core, their supporting cast underwent major alterations. The Liberty lost Kayla Thornton in the expansion draft, Courtney Vandersloot in free agency and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton to a knee injury. To bolster their squad, they traded for Natasha Cloud and signed Rebekah Gardner, Marine Johannès and Isabelle Harrison.

Cloud has been outstanding as the team's starting point guard, while Gardner, Johannès and Harrison have been sold contributors off the bench. Of course, New York's Big Three of Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu has also been excellent.

While the Liberty have had a few narrow wins, including a dramatic escape against the Indiana Fever, they've largely coasted to their 8-0 start. Four of their victories have come by at least 20 points, including their 48-point destruction of the Connecticut Sun, which was the second-largest margin in league history. They also set the WNBA's single-game 3-point record with 19 makes in a blowout win over the Chicago Sky.

Here's a look at where they stand in key statistical categories:

Offensive rating: 112.0 (1st)

Defensive rating: 88.6 (1st)

Net rating: plus-23.3 (1st)

3-point percentage: 38.2 (1st)

Effective field goal percentage: 57.3 (1st)

Free throw rate: 0.347 (2nd)

Turnover rate 17.1 (5th)

Offensive rebound rate: 23.0 (13th)

Assist rate: 75.8 (2nd)

Lynx

The Lynx were seconds away from claiming a historic fifth championship last season, but lost the winner-take-all Game 5 of the Finals in heartbreaking fashion. After coming so close to lifting the trophy, the Lynx, who won a franchise-record 30 games last season, decided not to mess with success.

Cheryl Reeve and Co. brought back six of their top-seven scorers from last season, including the entire starting lineup. Myisha Hines-Allen (free agency), was the only player who averaged at least 10 minutes per game in the 2024 playoffs and did not return. Cecilia Zandalasini (expansion draft) and Dorka Juhasz (sitting out the season) are also not around, and were replaced by Karlie Samuelson and Jessica Shepard -- two underrated additions.

Once again, the Lynx's core group has been superb. Napheesa Collier is leading the league in scoring and is en route to her first MVP award, while their starting lineup has a plus-14.2 net rating. While they've had a few more close games than the Liberty -- they needed a stunning 23-2 run over the final 5:20 to complete a comeback win over the Sun -- they've generally had a comfortable start.

Here's a look at where they stand in key statistical categories:

Offensive rating: 106.8 (3rd)

Defensive rating: 94.2 (2nd)

Net rating: plus-12.6 (2nd)

3-point percentage: 36.8 (2nd)

Effective field goal percentage: 53.5 (2nd)

Free throw rate: 0.294 (7th)

Turnover rate 18.9 (9th)

Offensive rebound rate: 29.3 (6th)

Assist rate: 77.8 (1st)

Where do the Liberty and Lynx's perfect starts stand historically?

The Liberty and Lynx are the eighth and ninth teams to begin a season with at least eight consecutive wins. This is only the second time two teams have done so in the same season. The other occasion was 2016, when the Lynx and Los Angeles Sparks had the two best starts to a season ever.

Could we be in for a repeat of that magical season, which ended with one of the best Finals matchups ever?

The Lynx's 13-0 start in 2016 is still the record for the best start in league history, and they actually have two other season-starting winning streaks longer than their current one. In 2012 they opened 10-0, and in 2017 they began 9-0.

As for the Liberty, their 8-0 start is the best in franchise history.

Longest undefeated streaks to start a WNBA season, all-time

Team Season Record Lynx 2016 13-0 Sparks 2016 11-0 Lynx 2012 10-0 Sun 2024 9-0 Lynx 2017 9-0 Sparks 2003 9-0 Sparks 2001 9-0 Liberty 2025 8-0 Lynx 2025 8-0

Who will be last undefeated team standing?

It's worth noting both teams have had rather soft schedules to start the season. The Liberty have only played one game against a team with a .500 or better record, while the Lynx have played just three.

That is going to change quickly for the Liberty. Three of their next five games are against teams with a .500 or better record, and that doesn't include the Fever, who are below .500 due in large part to Caitlin Clark's injury, but should have her back when the teams meet on June 14.

Here are the Liberty's next five opponents:

June 10 vs. Chicago Sky (2-4)

June 14 at Indiana Fever (3-4)

June 17 vs. Atlanta Dream (5-2)

June 19 vs. Phoenix Mercury (6-3)

June 22 at Seattle Storm (4-4)

The Lynx also have a few tests coming up, including their second matchup of the season with the Storm, and their first meeting with A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces, but their upcoming slate is far easier overall than the Liberty's.

Here are the Lynx's next five opponents:

June 8 at Dallas Wings (1-7)

June 11 at Seattle Storm (4-4)

June 14 vs. Los Angeles Sparks (2-6)

June 17 vs. Las Vegas Aces (4-2)

June 21 vs. Los Angeles Sparks (2-6)

The Liberty have been so good to start the season that they just might win all of their next five games, but they clearly have the harder road ahead over the next few weeks. As a result, the Lynx have a slight edge on being the last remaining undefeated team.