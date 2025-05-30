In the first two weeks of the 2025 WNBA regular season, the league's top teams have picked up right where they left off in 2024.

Last year, the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx each won at least 30 games and met in the WNBA Finals, where New York won its first championship. Now, both teams are 5-0 and early favorites to play for another title.

It would be the third time in league history that teams have met in the WNBA Finals in back-to-back seasons, with both previous occurrences involving one of these franchises. The Houston Comets defeated the Liberty in both 1999 and 2000, while the Los Angeles Sparks and Lynx split the Finals series in 2016 and 2017.

This is also the third time two different teams have started a season 5-0. It happened first with the Detroit Shock and Liberty in 2007 and then with the Sparks and Lynx in 2016, the first year of their back-to-back WNBA Finals meetings.

Liberty firing on all offensive cylinders

For the reigning champion Liberty, offense has been the key to success. Their 91.6 points per game through five contests ranks fifth-most in league history.

Only two other teams have ever scored at least 90 points per game during a 5-0 start -- the 2018 Sun and the 2023 Aces, who went on to win their second of back-to-back championships. New York is looking to match that feat.

The Liberty's 23.6 assists per game through five games is a new franchise record. Seven-time WNBA assists leader Courtney Vandersloot may have left the team in free agency, but her replacement has gotten off to a sensational start.

In Tuesday's win against the Valkyries, Natasha Cloud became the first player in WNBA history to total 60 points and 30 assists over their first four games with a new team. After recording another five assists against the Valkyries on Thursday, Cloud has now led the Liberty in assists in every game this season.

If the Liberty can pick up another win at the Mystics on Friday, it will be their first 6-0 start since opening 7-0 in the WNBA's inaugural season back in 1997.

Lynx starting strong ... again

The Lynx are no strangers to coming out of the gate hot. This is the sixth time Minnesota has started a season 5-0, which is twice as many as any other franchise. In fact, the Lynx account for 30% of all 5-0 starts in WNBA history.

This time around, it's been the Napheesa Collier show. After finishing runner-up in 2024 WNBA MVP voting and then coming one game short of a WNBA title, Collier has looked borderline unstoppable in 2025.

Not only does Collier lead the WNBA with 26.8 points per game, but of the 12 players to ever average at least 25 points per game over the first five games of a season, she has the best field goal percentage (52.7%) of anyone over that span.

It's not just Collier's scoring or offensive efficiency, though. She is the only player currently top five in the league in both steals per game (2.4) and blocks per game (1.4), and also ranks top 10 in rebounds per game (7.8) for good measure.

While Collier is on the floor, the Lynx have outscored opponents by 67 points over 177 minutes. With her off the bench, the team has been outscored by 23 points over 23 minutes.

The Lynx and Liberty look like the teams to beat in the early goings of the season, but we won't see how they match up against one another until the back half of the year.

When Minnesota hosts the Liberty on July 30, it will be the Lynx's 28th game of the season overall. Their other three meetings with New York take place back-to-back-to-back on the schedule from Aug. 10-19.

If both teams continue to look dominant over the next two months, anticipation for those matchups will only continue to build.