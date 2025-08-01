The New York Liberty officially signed former WNBA Finals MVP Emma Meesseman on Friday in a major boost to their repeat hopes. Meesseman, who has not played in the WNBA since 2022, decided to join the Liberty last month, but had to wait for her visa application to be processed.

Meesseman will make her debut on Friday when the Liberty take on the last-place Connecticut Sun.

"Emma Meesseman's return to the WNBA is a tremendous moment for our league, and the fact that she chose New York for her next chapter speaks volumes," Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb said in a press release. "She is one of the most skilled, intelligent, and unselfish players in the world and her presence elevates everyone around her. Emma brings invaluable experience, championship pedigree, and a unique versatility that fits seamlessly into our group as we continue our relentless pursuit of a title in 2025."

A second-round pick in 2013, Meesseman spent the first seven seasons of her career with the Washington Mystics, and helped the team win its only championship in 2019. During those playoffs, she averaged 19.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 58.2/58.1/82.4 shooting splits and was named Finals MVP. Along with her new teammate, Jonquel Jones, the Belgian Meesseman is one of three non-American players to earn that honor.

Throughout her career, Meesseman has routinely stepped away from the WNBA to focus on international commitments with Belgium. Her return to the league on Friday marks the end of her longest sabbatical yet. The last time she was in the league was in 2022, when she put up 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game on 57.1% shooting for the Chicago Sky and was named an All-Star.

While she's been away from the WNBA, Meesseman has been dominating European hoops on both the international and club level. She led Belgium to EuroBasket titles in 2023 and 2025, and was named the MVP of both of those tournaments. In addition, she's led Fenerbahçe to three consecutive Turkish Super League titles and EuroLeague titles in 2023 and 2024. For her efforts she was named Turkish Super League Finals MVP in 2023 and 2025 and EuroLeague MVP in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Meesseman's arrival will give the Liberty the most versatile frontcourt in the league. She's capable of playing inside or out on both ends of the floor, just like Breanna Stewart and Jones, Meesseman is a career 37.1% 3-point shooter in the WNBA, but can also operate out of the post and an excellent passer for a big. And while she's not much of a rim protector on the other end, she's a high-IQ defender with great hands who can battle down low and hold her own on switches.

The Liberty have lost three games in a row -- their longest losing streak since 2022 -- but remain slight favorites to win it all. (+160 on FanDuel, while the Minnesota Lynx are +165). Those defeats have come almost entirely without Breanna Stewart, who suffered a right knee bone bruise minutes into the loss to the Los Angeles Sparks that started this skid. Stewart is out indefinitely, but the Liberty are hopeful she'll be back well before the playoffs.

As long as Stewart remains sidelined, Meesseman figures to slide into the starting lineup at the four and will help replace a significant portion of her production. Once Stewart is healthy, it will be interesting to see if Meesseman remains in the starting lineup to form a jumbo frontcourt, or heads to the bench.

The answer to that question will come in time. For now, the Liberty will be focused on integrating Meesseman into the rotation and getting back to winning ways against the lowly Sun.