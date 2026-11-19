On June 21, 1997, the New York Liberty beat the Los Angeles Sparks, 67-57, in the first game in WNBA history. Nearly 30 years later, the two historic franchises are once again tied together by the fact that neither has a head coach.

The Sparks fired Lynne Roberts on Sept. 25, the day after the team missed the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season, extending the league's longest active postseason drought and the longest in franchise history. Roberts, who did have some bad luck with injuries, went 37-51 in her two seasons in charge.

The Liberty waited longer to part ways with Chris DeMarco, who lasted just one season in the job. He was fired on Nov. 3, nearly a month after the team was swept out of the playoffs in the semifinals by the Atlanta Dream. New York entered the season as title favorites, but went just 26-18 in the regular season and finished in eighth place.

Notably, both Roberts and DeMarco were hired without previous WNBA experience. Roberts had spent nearly three decades coaching women's college basketball and was hired from the University of Utah, where she had been the head coach from 2015-24. DeMarco, meanwhile, was hired from the Golden State Warriors, where he had spent over a decade as an assistant coach. He had never worked in women's basketball at any level, and his only prior head-coaching experience was with the Bahamian men's national team.

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New Sparks general manager Ariana Andonian said during her introductory press conference in September that the organization will "cast a wide net" for a "great developer of talent" and wants to "take our time with this process and make sure we get it right." She added that they are looking for "an excellent leader, an excellent communicator, someone who is collaborative and willing to come to work in the W and work with all of us."

Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb has not addressed the media since firing DeMarco, so it's unclear what traits he is looking for in a new coach. We can assume, however, the decision will be made with input from the Liberty's core of Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu, all of whom failed to back DeMarco after the season ended. "I don't think we were consistent throughout the season," Stewart said. "... But this is not like cramming for a test. You got to be ready and ready to go since the jump."

Following failed attempts at outside-the-box hires, it's fair to wonder if the Sparks and Liberty will look for a coach with previous WNBA experience. With that in mind, here's a look at seven potential candidates with WNBA ties:

Brittni Donaldson

Donaldson played at Northern Iowa before joining the Toronto Raptors' front office once injuries ended her playing career. She later became the franchise's first female assistant coach and went on to work with the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks. Currently, she holds a unique role as an assistant general manager and assistant coach for the Portland Fire. Donaldson is highly regarded for her analytical work.

Lindsey Harding

Harding was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 WNBA Draft, and spent nine seasons in the league with the Minnesota Lynx, Washington Mystics, Dream, Sparks, Liberty and Phoenix Mercury, earning one All-Defensive selection. She started as a player development coach with the Philadelphia 76ers after her playing career ended and has quickly climbed the coaching ranks. Notably, she was named head coach of the Stockton Kings in 2023 and, in her first season in charge, became the first woman to win NBA G League Coach of the Year. Harding is currently an assistant with the Los Angeles Lakers, and the head coach of the Mexican women's national team.

Roneeka Hodges

Hodges carved out an 11-year career in the league after being selected in the second round in 2005, and played for the Houston Comets, Lynx, San Antonio Silver Stars, Indiana Fever, Tulsa Shock and Dream. She continued playing overseas until 2019, and then started coaching as an assistant at Old Dominion. She also worked at Colgate before joining the Liberty as an assistant in 2022. Hodges won a title with the Liberty in 2024, but departed after the season to take a bigger role with the Connecticut Sun. Hodges also works with Unrivaled as a head coach during the offseason.

Briann January

January spent more than a decade in the league with the Fever, Mercury, Sun and Seattle Storm. Along the way, she won a title in 2012, made one All-Star appearance, and earned seven All-Defensive Team selections. While still playing, she started her coaching journey in 2017 as an assistant with her alma mater, Arizona State. Since retiring, she has worked as an assistant in the NBA G League and the WNBA, and is currently an assistant for the Fever.

Kara Lawson

Lawson won the 2005 WNBA title with the Sacramento Monarchs, was an All-Star in 2007 and played for more than a decade with the Monarchs, Sun and Mystics. After retiring, she joined the Boston Celtics as an assistant coach and has been the head coach at Duke since 2020. She also served as the head coach for Team USA at the 2026 FIBA World Cup and will lead the Americans in the 2028 Olympics. Hiring her away from Duke may prove to be impossible, especially in the middle of the season.

Kristi Toliver

Toliver was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2009 WNBA Draft and had an impressive career with the Chicago Sky, Sparks and Mystics, during which she won two championships, made three All-Star appearances, earned one All-WNBA Team selection and won the 2012 Most Improved Player award. She started her coaching career in the NBA with the Washington Wizards, and also worked with the Dallas Mavericks before becoming the Mercury's associate head coach in 2024. Toliver has been a candidate for numerous WNBA job openings in recent years, and it's only a matter of time before she runs her own team.

Teresa Weatherspoon

The two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, five-time All-Star and four-time All-Defensive honoree is a Hall of Famer and one of the league's all-time greats. She spent the first seven seasons of her career with the Liberty before playing one season with the Sparks, giving her a connection to both franchises. Weatherspoon has extensive coaching experience at the collegiate, NBA and WNBA levels. She was most recently the head coach of the Sky in 2024 and currently works as a head coach with Unrivaled.