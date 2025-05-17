The WNBA continued opening weekend Saturday with a 2023 Finals rematch between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty. The two franchises own the last three league championships and lead the field of contenders for the 2025 title.

The first punch of the 2025 rivalry went to New York. Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 13 of her 31 points in the first half to give New York a 14-point lead. The Aces would push back in the third behind 11 points from three-time MVP A'ja Wilson. The Aces got within four points early in the fourth quarter, but New York closed out the game thanks to a gusty two-way performance from New York newcomer Natasha Cloud.

WNBA opening night takeaways: Napheesa Collier, Kelsey Plum shine; expansion Valkyries' inaugural game spoiled Jack Maloney

Here are three things we learned from the Liberty's season-opening win.

1. Fiebich earns starting role

Despite missing training camp due to overseas commitments, Leonie Fiebich has earned the trust and respect of her coaching staff. Originally listed as questionable, the German Olympian played 30 minutes in the Liberty opener. Fiebich, who earned starting minutes during the 2024 playoffs, is a talented two-way player that offers length and defensive versatility to the reigning champions.

Fiebich spent most of the afternoon picking up veteran guard Chelsea Gray at halfcourt. Gray ended the day with 12 points and four assists. The Aces overall were held to seven fastbreak points thanks in no small part to Fiebich's tenacity on defense. Although Fiebich ended the game with only two points, she will be expected to contribute more offensively and certainly has the talent to do so.

2. Versatility makes the difference

If position-less basketball were a WNBA team, it would be the Liberty. The team is expected to play a five-out offense, but that doesn't mean it will sacrifice points in the paint. With 2024 Finals MVP Jonquel Jones shooting from the arc and Sabrina Ionescu working on her midrange game, Sandy Brondello's squad has the potential to cause matchup nightmares for opponents.



In the opener, New York's defensive versatility was also on display. With Fiebich on Gray and players like Stewart sometimes guarding Vegas guard Dana Evans, the team can switch freely, as well as trust their weakside defense to collapse on players trying to drive in the paint. If the Liberty can remain disciplined and vocal, their ability to have multiple players switch at multiple positions could lead to another Finals appearance come the fall.

3. Brondello trusts the bench

In 2023, the Aces defeated the Liberty primarily because Vegas had what New York did not: chemistry. In 2024, New York made an effort to get to know each other. Everything from team book clubs to difficult locker room conversations led to more trust on and off the court.



Players like Fiebich and Nyara Sabally became proven role players. However, other than Kayla Thornton, who is now with the Golden State Valkyries, Brondello didn't rely on her reserves much.

What a difference a year makes.

Every Liberty player that suited up today saw the court, with Sabally, Marine Johannes and Kennedy Burke getting over 10 minutes of action. Burke led the reserves with 10 points on Saturday.

Overall, the Liberty got a solid win preceded by their ring and banner-raising celebration. If the team remains healthy, there is no reason to believe it can't bring another WNBA title to Brooklyn sooner than later.