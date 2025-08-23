The Atlanta Dream (23-13) host the New York Liberty (22-14) in an Eastern Conference bout on Saturday. The Dream have won two of their last three games. On Thursday, Atlanta defeated the Lynx 75-73. Meanwhile, the Liberty have lost three of their last four outings. On Aug. 21, the Chicago Sky beat New York 91-85. Breanna Stewart (knee) is out for New York.

Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET at Gateway Center Arena on CBS and Paramount+. The Dream are favored by 4.5 points, and the over/under is 162 in the latest Liberty vs. Dream odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. SportsLine women's college basketball experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have made their Liberty vs. Dream picks, and they like Atlanta to cover the spread.

Best WNBA picks for Liberty vs. Lynx (odds subject to change):

Atlanta Dream -2 (-110)

Total points under 164 (-110)

Despite owning a 22-14 record, the Liberty have been one of the worst teams against the spread this season, so Wetzel and Barzilai are backing the Dream due to them being home in addition to playing good basketball as of late.

"The Liberty have now claimed the status of worst team against the spread on the season, sitting at 13-22 with one push in 2025. After a 9-0 start, they've played under .500 basketball for over two months, and it's clear that they aren't the same team without both Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart healthy," Wetzel said. "This line in Atlanta implies essentially a pick'em on a neutral court, but with the Dream healthy and clicking and the Liberty anything but, Atlanta should be favored by more than this. Grab them to win by over a full possession here."

Under 164 total points (-110)

Wetzel pointed out that the Dream have the best defense over the last month and also have one of the slowest paces in the WNBA. This combination of things led to him leaning on the under.

"No defense in the league has been better over the last month, from a points per possession perspective, than the Atlanta Dream," Wetzel said. "Atlanta also owns the second-slowest pace in the WNBA over that time, winning games by turning them into defensive slugfests.

The most recent meeting between these two teams is one such example – a 79-72 Dream win – and the Dream haven't seen a game clear 160 in nearly three weeks. The last team to break 80 against them was the Mystics on August 3rd, a span of seven games over which they are allowing just 70.9 points per game. Bet on that defense to continue, as moving Naz Hillmon into the starting lineup has been a big factor."

