The New York Liberty claimed a 90-88 win in a thrilling battle against the Indiana Fever on Saturday afternoon. The reigning WNBA champions start the season 3-0 while the Fever are now 2-2.

This matchup saw 14 lead changes, 15 ties and came down to the final few seconds. Sabrina Ionescu gave the Liberty the last lead of the day from the free throw line with three seconds remaining, which was still plenty of time for the Fever to force overtime or hit a game-winner.

Fever star Caitlin Clark had the ball in her hands trying to do just that, but Natasha Cloud locked her up and stripped the ball away to help the Liberty leave Gainbridge Fieldhouse with the victory.

New York's depth an edge

It's not a ground-breaking observation, but it still deserves to be noted. Per usual, Jonquel Jones was strong on both sides of the court and finished the day with 26 points on 60% shooting along with 12 rebounds.

Despite only making two of her eight 3-point attempts, Ionescu was another key offensive player with 23 points. Breanna Stewart and Natasha Cloud also contributed 16 points each.

The addition of Cloud, who reached 2,500 career points Saturday, has already proven to be a wise one. The former Mercury guard did a little bit of everything against the Fever as she also picked seven rebounds, six assists, five steals and two blocks.

Defense wins it

Cloud's defense was key in the final seconds, but that was one of many impressive efforts by the Liberty to make the Fever uncomfortable. Caitlin Clark had been struggling from beyond the arc and New York kept her from getting comfortable until late in the third quarter when she finally made a 3-pointer. She went 6 of 18 from the field and 2 of 11 from 3-point range, while also committing 10 turnovers.

That being said, the Liberty were not consistent the entire 40 minutes, which is why they allowed the Fever to get back into the game in the second half.

Indiana has improved significantly

The Fever saw a 15-point deficit in the first half, but their defense looked better after the break to help them win the third quarter, 30-13.

Only four games in, the jump the Fever made from last season is already impressive. Let's remember this is a franchise that hasn't had a season above .500 since 2015, and the Liberty returned most key players from their 2024 title -- and yet this game came down to the wire.

Clark was having a rough shooting night, but the Fever still kept it competitive. Former South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston continues to develop nicely and had her third double-double of the season with 27 points and 13 rebounds.

Stephanie White unhappy with officiating

After the game, Fever coach Stephanie White said she thought Clark was fouled by Cloud on the last play. White added she didn't like the way her team has been officiated this season.

"I thought she got fouled," White said. "I think it's pretty egregious what's been happening to us these last few games. A minus-31 free throw discrepancy -- I might be able to understand that if we're chucking 3s, but we're not. We are attacking the rim. The disrespect right now for our team has been pretty unbelievable. It's disappointing that it doesn't go both ways. Or it hasn't gone both ways, but we also can't allow that to consume us. We gotta be able to play through that."