The referees missed what should have been a shot clock violation on the Liberty, who got the offensive rebound on the play and eventually turned the second chance into a 3-pointer by Sabrina Ionescu. The broadcast just said that the play cannot be reviewed, so Ionescu's shot will stand. Huge swing in what has turned into a one-possession game.
Liberty vs. Mercury live updates: Score, highlights from WNBA playoffs with semifinal spot up for grabs
It's a winner-take-all Game 3 on Friday night in Phoenix
The final spot in the WNBA playoff semifinals is on the line Friday night in Phoenix. The Phoenix Mercury are hosting the reigning champion New York Liberty in the decisive Game 3 of their first-round series. Game 3 is streaming on fubo (Try for free), and the winner will advance to take on the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx in the next round.
The road team won the first two games of this series. The Liberty pulled out an overtime victory in Game 1, though they saw star forward Breanna Stewart hurt her knee. Stewart played in Game 2 at Barclays Center, but the Liberty were blown out by the Mercury as Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally, Kahleah Cooper and DeWanna Bonner all scored at least 14 points for Phoenix. The Liberty shot just 30.2% from the floor in Game 2 and no starter scored in double figures.
Three of the four first-round series went to a winner-take-all Game 3 in these playoffs. The Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces were victorious in Thursday night's Game 3s to advance on the other side of the bracket.
CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights and analysis throughout Liberty-Mercury Game 3. Follow along below.
The Mercury dominated the majority of the first half by out-working the Liberty, who seemed unaware that this was a winner-take-all playoff game. Phoenix was the far more aggressive and physical team, and grabbed seven offensive rebounds and went 11 of 13 from the free throw line to build a 12-point lead.
Late in the second quarter, however, the Liberty finally woke up. Sabrina Ionescu led the way as they cut the deficit to just one before Kahleah Copper hit a huge 3-pointer to give the Mercury a four-point lead at the break. This is anyone's game in the second half.
This looks like the fifth quarter of Game 2, as the Mercury have picked up right where they left off in Brooklyn. They have been flying around on both ends and overwhelming the Liberty with their physicality and aggressiveness. Already, the Mercury are 10 of 10 from the free throw line; the Liberty only have 15 points in total.
Graet news for the Liberty as Leonie Fiebich has returned to the court late in the first quarter. They've struggled to shoot the ball all series and are already off to a 5-17 start, including 3-9 from 3-point range. Her shooting and the spacing threat she provides is crucial to their success.
Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich took a knee to the ribs from Kahleah Copper on a drive a few possessions into the game and was down for a long time. Her teammates and the Liberty medical staff eventually arrived and formed a circle around her with towels.
Fiebich was eventually helped off the floor and her status for the rest of the game is unclear. The Liberty really cannot afford another injury right now.
