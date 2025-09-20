Liberty vs. Mercury live updates: Score, highlights from WNBA playoffs with semifinal spot up for grabs

The final spot in the WNBA playoff semifinals is on the line Friday night in Phoenix. The Phoenix Mercury are hosting the reigning champion New York Liberty in the decisive Game 3 of their first-round series. Game 3 is streaming on fubo (Try for free), and the winner will advance to take on the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx in the next round.

The road team won the first two games of this series. The Liberty pulled out an overtime victory in Game 1, though they saw star forward Breanna Stewart hurt her knee. Stewart played in Game 2 at Barclays Center, but the Liberty were blown out by the Mercury as Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally, Kahleah Cooper and DeWanna Bonner all scored at least 14 points for Phoenix. The Liberty shot just 30.2% from the floor in Game 2 and no starter scored in double figures.

Three of the four first-round series went to a winner-take-all Game 3 in these playoffs. The Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces were victorious in Thursday night's Game 3s to advance on the other side of the bracket.

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights and analysis throughout Liberty-Mercury Game 3. Follow along below.