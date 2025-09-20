Skip to Main Content
Liberty vs. Mercury score, highlights: Phoenix earns final spot in WNBA semifinals with dramatic Game 3 win

The Mercury will face the top-seeded Lynx in the next round

The Phoenix Mercury claimed the fourth and final spot in the semifinals of the 2025 WNBA playoffs with a dramatic 79-73 win over the reigning champion New York Liberty in the winner-take-all Game 3 of their first-round series. The Mercury will now face the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx. 

Early on, it was all Mercury, as they outworked the Liberty on both ends of the floor and built a double-digit lead thanks in large part to their offensive rebounding and ability to get to the free throw line. They didn't make quite enough shots, however, and Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu eventually got hot in the second quarter to drag her team back into the game. 

The second half was the type of hard-fought, back-and-forth contest you would expect from a game of this magnitude. Late in the fourth, the Mercury built an eight-point lead and seemed to be on the verge of pulling away, but Breanna Stewart would not give up. 

Stewart brought the Liberty back within three on multiple occasions, but the Mercury came up with two answers from DeWanna Bonner and Kahleah Copper, whose incredible off-balance shots in the final 90 seconds proved to be the difference.

Alyssa Thomas recorded another triple-double -- her fifth in the playoffs -- with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, while Satou Sabally added 23 points and 12 rebounds for Phoenix. Sami Whitcomb also chipped in a huge 13 points off the bench, outscoring the Liberty's reserves by herself.

Stewart, playing on a sprained MCL, delivered a valiant effort. She scored 30 points, including all 14 of the Liberty's fourth-quarter points, but did not get enough help. Ionescu was the only other player in double figures with 22 points. Jonquel Jones, the 2024 Finals MVP, had three points on 1 of 10 shooting and the Liberty were 7 of 32 from 3-point range. 

FINAL: Mercury 79, Liberty 73

What an incredible game and incredible series. 

The Mercury held on in a Game 3 thriller to eliminate the reigning champion Liberty and advance to the semifinals, where they'll face the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx. Game 1 of that series is set for Sunday in Minneapolis. 

Alyssa Thomas recorded yet another triple-double -- her fifth in the playoffs -- with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Mercury got some incredible off-balance finishes from DeWanna Bonner and Kahleah Copper in the closing 90 seconds to emerge victorious. 

Breanna Stewart, playing on a sprained MCL, put up 30 points and left it all on the floor, but didn't get enough help. Notably, Jonquel Jones finished with just three points on 1 of 10 from the field and the Liberty shot 7 of 32 from 3-point range. 

Jack Maloney
September 20, 2025, 3:19 AM
Sep. 19, 2025, 11:19 pm EDT
 
Mercury pulling away

The Mercury just went up by eight on a 3-pointer from Sami Whitcomb and have the Liberty on the ropes. It's been very difficult for the Liberty to generate any offense in the fourth quarter, and will now have to overcome a sizeable deficit in the final five minutes. 

Jack Maloney
September 20, 2025, 2:58 AM
Sep. 19, 2025, 10:58 pm EDT
 
Third quarter: Mercury 60 -- Liberty 59

This is turning into a repeat of Game 1; it has not been a basketball clinic by any means, but it has been dramatic. Neither team has been able to gain any separation since the middle of the second quarter, and the Mercury will take a one-point lead into the fourth quarter. 

Both teams are shooting below 37% from the field and there have been a combined 37 free throws. 

Jack Maloney
September 20, 2025, 2:42 AM
Sep. 19, 2025, 10:42 pm EDT
 
Liberty catch a huge break

The referees missed what should have been a shot clock violation on the Liberty, who got the offensive rebound on the play and eventually turned the second chance into a 3-pointer by Sabrina Ionescu. The broadcast just said that the play cannot be reviewed, so Ionescu's shot will stand. Huge swing in what has turned into a one-possession game. 

Jack Maloney
September 20, 2025, 2:24 AM
Sep. 19, 2025, 10:24 pm EDT
 
Halftime: Mercury 45 -- Liberty 41

The Mercury dominated the majority of the first half by out-working the Liberty, who seemed unaware that this was a winner-take-all playoff game. Phoenix was the far more aggressive and physical team, and grabbed seven offensive rebounds and went 11 of 13 from the free throw line to build a 12-point lead. 

Late in the second quarter, however, the Liberty finally woke up. Sabrina Ionescu led the way as they cut the deficit to just one before Kahleah Copper hit a huge 3-pointer to give the Mercury a four-point lead at the break. This is anyone's game in the second half. 

Jack Maloney
September 20, 2025, 2:03 AM
Sep. 19, 2025, 10:03 pm EDT
 
First quarter: Mercury 22 -- Liberty 15

This looks like the fifth quarter of Game 2, as the Mercury have picked up right where they left off in Brooklyn. They have been flying around on both ends and overwhelming the Liberty with their physicality and aggressiveness. Already, the Mercury are 10 of 10 from the free throw line; the Liberty only have 15 points in total. 

Jack Maloney
September 20, 2025, 1:30 AM
Sep. 19, 2025, 9:30 pm EDT
 
Fiebich back on the court

Graet news for the Liberty as Leonie Fiebich has returned to the court late in the first quarter. They've struggled to shoot the ball all series and are already off to a 5-17 start, including 3-9 from 3-point range. Her shooting and the spacing threat she provides is crucial to their success. 

Jack Maloney
September 20, 2025, 1:23 AM
Sep. 19, 2025, 9:23 pm EDT
 
Fiebich down, helped off the floor

Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich took a knee to the ribs from Kahleah Copper on a drive a few possessions into the game and was down for a long time. Her teammates and the Liberty medical staff eventually arrived and formed a circle around her with towels. 

Fiebich was eventually helped off the floor and her status for the rest of the game is unclear. The Liberty really cannot afford another injury right now. 

Jack Maloney
September 20, 2025, 1:07 AM
Sep. 19, 2025, 9:07 pm EDT
