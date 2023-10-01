The New York Liberty are going to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2002. Sunday afternoon's Game 4 of the semifinals against the Connecticut Sun was another hard-fought affair, but the Liberty did just enough to hang on for a thrilling 87-84 win to take the series, 3-1.

After the Liberty created a bit of separation in the final minute, their place in the Finals seemed assured. But they missed a pair of crucial free throws, and Tyasha Harris hit a pair of 3-pointers to give the Sun a chance. With 6.1 seconds remaining, the Sun had the ball down by three with a chance to tie, but Tiffany Hayes drove towards the basket, got stuck inside the 3-point line and never got a shot off.

Jonquel Jones led the way for the Liberty, finishing with 25 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks in a monster double-double, while MVP Breanna Stewart went for 27 points and nine rebounds.

The Liberty will take on the Las Vegas Aces in the Finals, with Game 1 set for Sunday, Oct. 8 in Vegas.