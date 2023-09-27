The New York Liberty did not lose consecutive games one time during the regular season. They carried that trend over into the playoffs on Tuesday night with an 84-77 win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 2 of their best-of-five semi-final series, which is now even at 1-1.

As expected after their surprise Game 1 loss at home, the Liberty came out with an added bit of intensity and jumped out to an early lead. They were not able to hold it for long, however, as the Sun's defense once again turned the game into a slog. By the middle of the second quarter, the Sun had built a double-digit lead, and the Liberty were searching for answers.

They came on the defensive end, as it turned out. The Liberty switched to a zone in the second quarter, and used it to great effect for the remainder of the game. After the Sun took a 30-18 lead with 7:10 left in the second, they scored just 47 points the rest of the game. As the Liberty strung together some stops, that in turn opened up the other side of the floor, and their offense finally started to show some life. It wasn't always pretty down the stretch, but the Liberty controlled the majority of the second half.

Sabrina Ionescu led the way in the scoring department with 21 points, while Betnijah Laney added 20 of her own. Jonquel Jones controlled the paint and finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds, while Breanna Stewart once again struggled with her shot but added 11 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and five blocks.

Tiffany Hayes led the way with 30 points on 12-of-19 shooting for the Sun, but she was the only one who really found a rhythm. The rest of the team had 47 points on 15-of-49 from the field.

Game 3 of this series is set for Friday in Connecticut.