The semifinals of the 2023 WNBA playoffs got off to a surprising start on Sunday afternoon, as the Connecticut Sun upset the New York Liberty in Game 1, 78-63. After losing all four regular season games to the Liberty, the Sun are now up 1-0 in this best-of-five series and have stolen homecourt advantage.

Defense was a primary reason for the Sun's success during the regular season, and the same was true on Sunday. Their physicality and activity on that side of the ball bothered the Liberty all day long, and kept one of the best offenses of all time in check. The Liberty's 63 points were their fewest in a game all season, and their 33.8% field goal percentage was also their worst of the entire season.

Perhaps the biggest difference in the game was that the Sun's supporting cast showed up in a way the Liberty's did not. Rebecca Allen, Tiffany Hayes and Natisha Hiedeman combined for 42 points on 17-of-33 from the field, while Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney and Courtney Vandersloot had 22 points on 8-of-28 shooting.

Game 2 of this series is set for Tuesday night at Barclays Center, in what will now be a must-win for the Liberty.